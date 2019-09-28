Born out of necessity to make a new office building in Eau Claire for the rapid growth of software firm Jamf, that company’s leaders created a new venture called Pablo Properties to serve as developer and landlord.
But the trio of partners at Pablo didn’t stop with the 2014 opening of Jamf’s building, following it with the overhaul of two downtrodden hotels, opening and buying cafes, planning upscale housing and making a marquee contribution to a new Eau Claire arts center.
Each new announcement of a Pablo Properties project came as a surprise as the group who made a name for themselves in computer software branched out into other, unrelated industries.
However, Zach Halmstad, Julia Johnson and Jason Wudi see their diverse portfolio as pieces that all fit into their vision for improving Eau Claire.
“We see a really difficult problem or opportunity and we often run after it before we have the business side worked out,” Halmstad said. “But we like taking on these projects that are good for the community that may be hard for other people to do.”
After identifying something they believe the city needs — be it new downtown hotels, upscale rental housing or unique restaurants and coffee shops — they research how to make it happen, hire experts in those fields to help and push forward.
“We want to go investigate it and get things done,” Halmstad said.
Aside from being a shareholder and landlord, Halmstad, 41, has not worked at Jamf for a few years. Johnson, 36, who handled the software company’s internal communications and growing Eau Claire facilities, also stepped away from Jamf to focus on Pablo Properties. Wudi, who turns 41 next month, remains busy at Jamf in his role as chief strategist.
Beyond software
Pablo Properties began in 2013 to develop and serve as landlord for the Jamf building as a way to keep costs low for the software company as it focused on expenses tied to its rapidly expanding size.
The arrangement allowed the building to be made nicer because the landlord would not be seeing a high rate of return.
“We got a lot more bang for our buck on the Jamf side,” Johnson said.
The office space issue solved, Pablo then turned to a problem that out-of-town Jamf employees would talk about when visiting Eau Claire — the lack of a nice downtown hotel.
Enough of them had bad feedback when they stayed at what was then a Ramada Inn that Jamf had blacklisted the hotel for its group bookings. Jamf’s employees weren’t alone in their disappointment as the Ramada franchise split ties with the rundown hotel, the building went through foreclosure, landed on the sheriff’s auction block three times and finally closed on November 2013. In 2014, Pablo Properties bought the building to give it a complete overhaul and boost it to the quality worthy of the august Hilton brand.
“We knew a project of that size would need a significant flag,” Halmstad said.
Indeed it earned that distinction and opened in May 2016 and helped attract more business travelers to stay downtown.
At the same time, Pablo Properties was part of the transformation of another downtrodden hotel — The Green Tree Inn & Suites — into The Oxbow Hotel and The Lakely restaurant. That project was in collaboration with musician Justin Vernon, Volume One publisher Nick Meyer and other community partners.
Halmstad didn’t view renovating two downtown hotels as competing with each other, instead preferring to view it as “co-opetition” — two businesses working toward the shared goal of a better downtown.
“The more exciting things we have downtown, it’s better for everyone,” Halmstad said.
Linda John, executive director of local convention and visitors bureau Visit Eau Claire, said opening the two hotels with trendy features and offerings unique to the local lodging industry helped draw in new visitors to downtown.
“I think it helped open the door to new markets,” she said.
After the Lismore and Oxbow opened, she saw an uptick in interest in convention groups who had heard of the downtown renaissance. She also noted the hotels have been alluring to millennials and business travelers who are interested in staying somewhere where they can absorb the local culture.
“There is a growing trend of people wanting to get into the personality of the community,” John said.
Among the most consistent customers for the Lismore are business travelers, Halmstad said, noting that the hotel is often full on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
He attributes it to a desire to be close to downtown shops, restaurants, recreation, entertainment and nightlife, as opposed to lodging on the outskirts of Eau Claire.
“You’re part of the city, not part of the highway,” Halmstad said.
The added pedestrian activity downtown following the hotels’ openings and anecdotes from travelers enjoying their stay in the heart of Eau Claire helped convince Pablo’s leaders their foray into lodging has been a success.
But a true testament in Halmstad’s eyes has been that the hotels and other downtown projects gave momentum to the drive for a community arts center.
“One of the measures of success was the Pablo Center got completed,” he said.
A place to play
A music major while attending UW-Eau Claire, Halmstad remembers playing piano in a large jazz concert performed in Zorn Arena, a building primarily used for indoor college sports.
The guest performer next to him was famed jazz trumpet player Jon Faddis.
“The world-class musician standing next to me was looking up at a basketball hoop while he played,” Halmstad recalled.
That was just one instance of why Eau Claire deserved a great venue not just for visiting acts, but also home-grown talent that comes from Eau Claire’s public schools and the university, Halmstad said.
Jamf provided one of the early corporate contributions to the planned downtown arts center, giving $500,000 and earning naming rights for the smaller of the two theaters in the building. As construction of the $60 million arts center was under way but some more funds were needed, the Pablo Foundation chipped in $5 million — a contribution that secured naming rights for the building.
Since the building opened a year ago, the trio has enjoyed shows there and appreciated how well the center has done with bringing new acts to the community.
Johnson said she’s gone to many shows with her children at the arts center, including an all-male ballet.
“It was so moving,” she said, getting a little choked up as she remembered the performance.
Wudi was finishing up work Thursday so he could make it to the Pablo Center at the Confluence’s second-season opening act, Cirque Mechanics.
Growing up in a smaller Wisconsin community, he recalled not having access to the same level of culture and entertainment. With the new arts center here, his children, his coworkers and the entire community can have the benefit of seeing world-class acts without having to travel far.
“Our time, our energy and our efforts are to try to see the quality of life improve,” Wudi said.
Discussions of projects the Pablo group will consider often center around the impact they hope to see in the Eau Claire area — not just the standard dollars-and-cents analysis of a traditional business. The person pitching the idea will usually have to motivate and do their part to encourage the partners to take the next step, Wudi said.
“It’s a discussion of the impact we want to have and do we have the appetite to do it?” he said.
A wider reach
Coming up with only one or two words to encompass what Pablo Properties is continues to elude Halmstad and Johnson.
Phrases like “development company” or “community investment group” fall short of the breadth they see in their company.
For now they’re going with a mission statement: “creating opportunity throughout our community.”
Specifically their efforts have centered on downtown housing and businesses, but a few projects have led them to other parts of Eau Claire.
From their cafe experience opening downtown’s EC/DC and taking over ownership of Racy D’Lene’s and the Nucleus on Water Street, Pablo decided to create Skill Shot.
The coffee shop featuring an assortment of pinball machines to play opened during February inside Artisan Forge Studios, an artist collective on Mondovi Road just off busy Clairemont Avenue.
“We saw that as an opportunity to support a micro-community, even though it’s outside of downtown,” Johnson said.
And the company’s latest venture is one that won’t be a new Eau Claire landmark or store, but instead quiet homes for families that struggled to find one of their own.
Desiring to be part of Eau Claire’s community effort to provide more affordable housing, the company began buying single-family homes recently to serve as a landlord that specifically rents to housing-insecure families.
It has gone from an idea to a reality for Pablo Properties within the past two months, which Halmstad attributes to the rapid speed the group can forge forward with when they’re passionate about a project.
Three families already have been placed through Western Dairyland Community Action Agency in homes owned by Pablo Properties. Another three are pending through programs that help families get affordable housing.
Pablo’s push to address affordable housing have been met by the generosity of others willing to offer free building materials, cut closing costs, knock $1,000 off a home’s asking price or provide some volunteer labor to help fix up the homes, Johnson said.
Seeing the shortage of housing in all echelons, Pablo Properties also has two high-end projects in progress.
One is the historical renovation of late 1800s rowhouses on Oxford Avenue, which will be sold as condominium units.
The other is the conversion of the former Syverson Lutheran Home skilled nursing facility into luxury apartments overlooking the Chippewa River.
“When it’s finished, 42 out of the 47 units will have river views,” Johnson said.
The custom revamp of the building on Porter Avenue in the 3rd Ward neighborhood has involved removing many interior walls and shifting its central corridor. Using 20 different floor plans, units will range in size from a 450-square-foot studio apartment to a 2,500-square-foot penthouse. That project, which Pablo is doing alongside the Market Family Trust and other investors, is currently slated to open in June.
The one that got away
Last year Pablo Properties had the chosen pitch for developing two lots in the North Barstow Street area.
A shimmering glass office building that would also include a new Children’s Museum of Eau Claire would take up one block while the smaller, neighboring lot would have less expensive space for start-up businesses in a complex fashioned from reused steel shipping containers.
The large modern office building for multiple mid-sized business tenants was something they’d seen in big cities, but nothing quite like it in Eau Claire. As they crunched the numbers on how much it would cost to build that premium office space, they found out why.
Bigger markets tolerate significantly higher rent prices for high-end office space, but those prices were well above what’s charged in the Eau Claire area, Johnson said. With construction costs rising consistently nationwide, there was no way they could find a way to make the project financially sustainable, to their chagrin.
“If we could’ve made it work, it would’ve been hundreds of downtown employees wanting to live, eat and recreate downtown,” Johnson said.
Even scaling back the architectural features, filling every spot and charging market rate would’ve made the building post six-figure losses annually, she said.
“We spent a lot of time and energy trying to make a financially feasible product,” Halmstad said.
They even spent a few thousand dollars commissioning a second conceptual drawing of the revised building’s exterior in a last-ditch hope of inspiring a large tenant to swoop in to help make the project possible, but that didn’t happen and Pablo withdrew its proposal in June.
Eau Claire’s Redevelopment Authority is now reviewing a new set of proposals from four developers for the two North Barstow lots, intending to choose its preferred building projects in coming weeks.
Part of downtown
In only about six years, Pablo Properties has made its mark on Eau Claire by reviving buildings, providing new housing, creating businesses and donating to community efforts.
“They definitely have created a vibrant community scene that is enjoyed by all ages,” said John of Visit Eau Claire.
The group of community investors brought their creativity, risk-taking ability, youth and energy to boost downtown in particular, John said.
“From the city’s standpoint we’re very appreciative for all they’ve done to downtown that the whole community can enjoy,” said Terry Weld, president of the Eau Claire City Council.
He noted that the city relies upon partners in the private sector, including Pablo and many other businesses, to address community needs.
“It goes on to support everything we need in this community, the public and private partnerships,” Weld said.
One of those projects — the Pablo Center — has also proven to benefit not just the people of Eau Claire, but also brought in visitors from other communities as well to see a show and patronize area businesses.
“It’s a regional draw to our area and for people from all over western Wisconsin,” Weld said.
And that’s a key point to what the trio that lead the Pablo group see in their business and philanthropic efforts — not just making buildings, but investing in people.
Even though they seem worlds apart, Wudi draws connections between working at the software company and Pablo’s different ventures.
Making a hotel guest’s experience a positive one is akin to providing reliable software and support to Jamf users, he said. Employees also are among Pablo’s constituents, endeavoring to serve them through good interactions with management and compensation that allows them to take care of their families.
“It’s not about buildings, it’s not about stuff, it’s not about places,” Wudi said. “It’s about people.”