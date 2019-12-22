Editor’s note: The What’s Your Question? column runs occasionally answering inquiries from readers.
For all the years I worked at the local paper mill (Cascades Tissue Group), as far as I know we never had an order from the city of Eau Claire for paper to put on the tar to treat cracks in the roads. I am curious to know why. The city shops are a stone’s throw away from the mill.
Answer by Steven Thompson, streets and fleet manager, city of Eau Claire:
We have been getting the toilet paper from Cascades for several years. We get the material that they can’t sell or is damaged, actually keeping it out of the landfill.
For streets with no-parking signs on one side, including a few near the UW-Eau Claire campus, where are people supposed to park when winter alternate-side parking is in effect? Should they ignore the signs, or is parking prohibited entirely on those streets every other day?
Answer by Bridget Coit, public information officer, Eau Claire Police Department:
Calendar parking is enforced from midnight to 7 a.m. On streets that have no parking any time, there would be no parking on either side during the hours of midnight to 7 a.m. every other day. During the day people can park on the side of the street that does not say no parking. The alternate-side parking rules do not replace more restrictive parking regulations. Usually people are able to park on the cross streets during the night when they are not able to park in the main road that has no parking any time zones. More information is available online at eauclairewi.gov/government/our-divisions/street-fleet/snow-and-ice-control/alternate-side-parking.
I noticed that a number of trees were very late dropping their leaves this year. Was there a reason?
Answer by Rick Olson, owner, Eau Claire Tree Service:
The trees in our area got a late start last spring with budding, so in those cases the trees tend to keep the leaves longer in the fall. The trees’ leaves and how they bud and fall are all dependent on the weather for the year, and they react accordingly to it.
I notice some pretty elaborate ads on Eau Claire Transit buses. How much does it cost to advertise on city buses?
Answer by Amy Newton, account executive, Houck Transit Advertising (houckads.com), which handles the bus advertising contract for Eau Claire Transit:
Rates can vary, but a back-of-bus standard tail sign (21 inches by 60 inches) is roughly $300 monthly for one to five months, $250 a month for six to 11 months and $200 a month for 12 months.
Full wraps cost roughly $7,500 to wrap the bus, and the cost is about $950 a month for 12 months.
We offer discounts based on the length of the contract.
(According to Eau Claire Transit manager Tom Wagener, as of mid-December the city has received $67,000 this year in ad revenue from the bus advertising.)
If you have a question, we’ll try to get you an answer. Send inquiries to don.huebscher@ecpc.com.