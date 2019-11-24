Editor’s note: The What’s Your Question? column runs occasionally answering inquiries from readers.
As most Badger State football fans know, three Watt brothers from Pewaukee play in the NFL: J.J. in Houston, T.J. in Pittsburgh and Derek with the Los Angeles Chargers. My question: How many gallons of milk a week did the Watt family consume when these three were growing up?
Answer by Jamaal LaFrance, senior manager of communications for the Los Angeles Chargers, who got the answer from Derek Watt:
This question has been asked a number of times of their mother, Connie Watt. Although the boys’ growth spurts were spread out, the answer is that the family drank, on average, a gallon of milk a day during their formative years.
I notice many Wisconsin vehicle license plates that have had the graphics fail. It appears there was a manufacturing problem causing the graphics film to bubble and fail with time. Many plates are almost unreadable. Any idea why this is happening, and can you get the plates replaced free of charge?
Answer by Terry Walsh, Department of Motor Vehicles Communications Manager, WisDOT Office of Public Affairs:
No changes have been made by the Badger State Industries facility at Waupun Corrections Institute, where manufacturing the plates takes place. There is no consistent pattern of license plates becoming illegible within the first five years. Because license plates commonly lose significant reflectivity over the years, the industry recognized lifespan of license plates is 10 years. It’s mainly age and environmental conditions that cause the deterioration.
There is no longer dedicated funding to automatically replace plates every 10 years, and the older ones can begin to show their age. Without re-issuance, the number of older plates on the road is increasing. Drivers see them more often because older plates now make up a larger portion of the overall fleet.
If plates do become illegible, they can be easily replaced online. There is no fee for new plates if they become illegible within the first five years.
Like nearly all DMV services, ordering replacement plates can be done online at:
What do the waste pickup companies do with the many bags of leaves they pick up in the fall?
Answer by Mark Vinall, general manager, Advanced Disposal Services in Eau Claire:
Yard waste collection is handled differently by different waste collection companies. Advanced Disposal Services takes yard waste to our Seven-Mile Creek Landfill, where we have a compost operation.
A spokesperson for Boxx Sanitation said its customers’ yard waste is taken to the brush site it operates off Jeffers Road.
A spokesperson for Waste Management wasn’t available.
Do drivers of large trucks have problems navigating the growing number of roundabouts that have been built in Eau Claire and elsewhere?
Answer by Lori Ott, director of safety, Marten Transport of Mondovi:
Roundabouts are designed with semitrailer trucks in mind. The center area that is usually colored red and brick stamped is actually reinforced concrete. It is also slightly elevated. When a truck turns it will off track — this area called the apron is designed for the truck to off track on it. This is legal to drive on with the semi trucks. It is slightly elevated and a different color to discourage other drivers to zip through or shortcut through the roundabout.
If you have a question, we’ll try to get you an answer. Send inquiries to don.huebscher@ecpc.com.