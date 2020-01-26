Editor’s note: The What’s Your Question? column runs occasionally answering inquiries from readers.
Are the number of taverns in Eau Claire and elsewhere dictated by state law or local ordinances? How many full tavern liquor licenses are allowed in Eau Claire? Do some liquor license applicants have to pay more for a license than others? If so, how much and why?
Answer by Eau Claire city attorney Steve Nick:
The number of establishments licensed to sell alcohol within the city is set by state law. Wisconsin Statutes Chapter 125 governs distribution and sale of alcohol in the state.
“Class B” licenses to sell liquor, beer, and wine for on-premise consumption (taverns and restaurants) have a quota, which for the city of Eau Claire is currently 82 licenses.
As cities across Wisconsin began running out of available licenses a number of years ago, the state Legislature authorized additional Reserve “Class B” licenses. The state set a higher minimum price of $10,000 each for these Reserve licenses to preserve the perceived business value of the original licenses.
Eau Claire can issue up to 20 Reserve licenses and currently has only four “Class B” licenses of either type available ... the rest are issued. However, the city can issue an unlimited number of beer- or wine-only licenses to restaurants and a few other establishments identified in state law.
What is the annual Xcel Energy bill for Eau Claire’s Hobbs Ice Center, and how many months out of the year are the sheets of ice maintained?
Answer by Pat Newkirk, Hobbs Ice Arena facility and program supervisor:
The annual electricity cost for Hobbs Ice Arena is historically $180,000 to $195,000 per year and fluctuates based on a combination of the cost of electricity, ice use and weather.
There are two full size ice sheets (O’Brien and Akervik rinks) and one studio size ice sheet (Hughes rink). All three are in use from October through mid-April. We then drop down to one full size ice sheet and the studio sheet from mid-April to October.
In past summers, we have had to switch the ice from one full-size rink to the other in midsummer due to the design of the ice rink floors that prevented ice from being kept year-round. The studio rink floor is able to keep ice year-round.
We now plan to keep the ice in the Akervik Rink year-round and remove it from the larger O’Brien Rink from mid-April to October. This is possible because of the recent remodel in the Akervik Rink, which gave us a new rink floor able to keep ice year-round. That should provide more energy efficiency, as it is a smaller space than the O’Brien Rink and thus more efficient to keep ice in during the summer.
Our ice and building atmosphere conditions are maintained at U.S. Ice Rink Association-recommended standards, and we constantly monitor refrigeration and HVAC equipment as well as ice and building atmosphere conditions to achieve the best efficiency possible.
Preventative maintenance is also a priority, so that the equipment that uses electricity to keep the ice frozen and dry the air runs as efficiently as possible. Also, various parts of the building utilize heat recovered from the refrigeration compressors.
Further, installation of a solar array is planned for a portion of the building’s roof in the near future that will offset a portion of the electricity cost.
Where does the money for court fines and traffic tickets go?
Answer by Jay Winzenz, city of Eau Claire finance director:
I checked with the city attorney’s office, and the most common traffic ticket amount is $175.30, which is the amount for speeding 15 or fewer miles over the limit. Of that amount, the state receives $145.30 to support the Justice Information System, jail/crime lab, and circuit court costs. Of the remaining $30, $5 goes to Eau Claire County and $25 goes to the city of Eau Claire. The city’s portion goes into the General Fund that supports all city services.
