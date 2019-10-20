Editor’s note: The What’s Your Question? column runs occasionally answering inquiries from readers.
Q: Most Interstate highway reconstruction in the past was done by closing one side of the highway completely for reconstruction and having one-lane traffic in each direction on the other side, then reversing the process. However, I noticed that west of Menomonie a completely new road, including temporary bridges, was built between the lanes of the medians, only to be torn down after the work is done. This seems very costly. I assume it has to do with traffic volumes, but I’m curious as to why the change?
Answer by Stacey Rusch, Wisconsin Department of Transportation Northwest Region operations supervisor:
In this case, traffic volumes are high enough that if only one lane were available in each direction, traffic would back up more than three miles on a daily basis and considerably more during peak travel times. (We have experienced backups of this length during construction when there have been crashes in the work zone.) This would pose a considerable safety risk for high-speed, rear-end crashes at the back of the backup and result in road user delay costs — the cost of time, vehicle idling and extra fuel to motorists — totaling about $250,000 per day. Road user costs would have exceeded the cost to build the temporary roadway in the median after about one month of construction.
Using U.S. 12 as an alternate/detour route for interstate traffic also was considered, but this would have required upgrades to traffic signals at three intersections in Menomonie and improvements to the intersection with Highway 128. Even with these improvements, traffic flow at these locations would be poor and would have created operational and safety issues at intersections and driveways, especially in Knapp and Menomonie. Emergency response times for incidents along the interstate project corridor and U.S. 12 would be severely impacted. Also, increased traffic volumes on U.S. 12 would result in pavement needing to be replaced halfway through its planned/designed life (about five years early).
Costs of the temporary roadway were minimized for this project based on a reduced cross section and short-term design life. The temporary roadway is narrower than our standards for a permanent roadway, has less depth than the permanent roadway and uses less expensive materials. Wherever possible, the same temporary roadway is used for reconstruction of both the eastbound and westbound lanes.
Q: I noticed during a number of trips down Clairemont Avenue in September that hundreds if not thousands of what looked like gulls scattered about the Memorial High School athletic fields. Are they gulls, where do they come from and what is it they like about that grassy area?
Answer by Steve Betchkal, local ornithologist:
Ring-billed gulls are fairly common in the Chippewa Valley. They are often seen flying overhead, either singly or in small groups. They are not long-distance migrants, but roam rather freely within a region, depending upon food resources.
While gulls are typically associated with lakeshores or coastlines, ring-billed gulls are more adaptive. They like to nest on beaches or islands, but in Eau Claire they have also been nesting on the flat roof of the old Kmart building. The roof is close to perfect for them because it’s protected from ground predators. The site is also adjacent to Memorial High.
Gulls are omnivorous, so many like to graze fields for insects. They can often be spotted in agricultural fields — especially after the field has been plowed.
The large sports fields at Memorial offer the birds not only a field to graze, but a wide, unobstructed view, which also protects them from approaching predators. Since the birds raise their young beginning in the spring, the immature birds can fly by summer, and the local population swells later in the summer.
If you have a question, we’ll try to get you an answer. Send inquiries to don.huebscher@ecpc.com.