A 39-year-old Wheeler man was sentenced Tuesday to serve 50 years in prison for repeated sexual assaults of two boys.
Wayne A. Englin pleaded guilty in June in Dunn County Court to two counts of repeated sexual assault of the same child, and one count of possessing child pornography. However, 27 other charges filed against him were read-in and dismissed.
During the sentencing on Tuesday, Dunn County District Attorney Andrea Nodolf requested 25 years in prison and 7½ years of extended supervision on each of the repeated sexual assault convictions, to be served consecutively. Judge James Peterson agreed with her recommendation.
“I believe he’s an absolute threat to the community, and needed to be incarcerated the maximum amount of time possible,” Nodolf said after Tuesday’s sentencing. “These are two different victims. They each needed vindication and have their own sentence.”
Nodolf noted that Englin will not be eligible to be released from prison until he is 89.
Englin was charged May 17 with sexually assaulting two boys in Wheeler between 2014 and 2018. His wife, 40-year-old Michelle Englin, also has been charged. She is slated for a trial in January.
According to the criminal complaint, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children informed the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office in March of a tip associated with the Englin’s address in Wheeler. Investigators found 10 images of nude girls between ages 11 and 16 on Englin’s cell phone. There also were more than 100 photos of juveniles stored on one of his three Facebook accounts.
Englin admitted he had sexual contact with a boy under the age of 15. He also watched Michelle Englin sexually touch the two juvenile boys, the complaint states. He told authorities that one boy was given a sleep supplement and “one pill is enough that he would probably sleep through an incident like this.”
Englin also was sentenced on the charge of possessing child pornography, but that is concurrent to the other sentences. He was given credit for 112 days already served.
Michelle Englin is charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child, child enticement, failure to prevent mental harm of a child and neglecting a child. In June, she was found competent to stand trial.