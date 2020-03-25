Even though Pablo Center at the Confluence stands idle for now, the staff stays busy preparing for the much-hoped-for reopening.
A pause would be understandable, considering the impact with which the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the arts center. Pablo officials closed the building to the public on March 13 after consulting with local health experts and seeing what was advised or mandated by government officials. The closure, which affects all performances, special events and classes, initially ran through mid-April, but has been extended to May 17.
That is, unless worsening conditions created by the new coronavirus push the reopening date back even further.
By the numbers, the toll on Pablo Center can be measured in terms of 78 performances affected and an estimated $625,000 in lost revenue, according to the Pablo Center website.
Particularly difficult was having to let go 147 part-time employees, said Jason Jon Anderson, Pablo Center executive director. As much they valued those workers, he emphasized, “there’s literally no work for bartenders or ushers or tech staff.”
“It’s been exceptionally challenging,” Anderson acknowledged. He spoke by phone Monday on the first day that the entire Pablo Center staff was working remotely.
Rescheduling
The staff’s efforts include getting as many of those canceled performances as possible back on the schedule, preparing to unveil Pablo Center’s 2020-21 performing arts season, and ensuring the facilities will be ready to welcome guests as soon as that is allowed.
New dates for some postponed shows already have been announced: Comedian Charlie Berens’ two sold-out shows are now on Aug. 8; traditional Irish band Gaelic Storm will visit Aug. 28; and vocal group Home Free is set for Oct. 22.
Pablo Center also is getting close to finalizing new dates with “Stomp,” Anderson said, referring to the hit Broadway percussion show that had been set for a nearly sold-out run of three performances this month.
“We’ve spent the last week and a day doing nothing but trying to find dates” (with the “Stomp” artist management company), he said.
Anderson explained what a key booking “Stomp” is for Pablo Center.
“For us it’s by far the largest event we would have hosted to date from dollars and cents and the idea that Broadway would be in the building — major impact to us,” he said. “Being able to reschedule that is highly important.”
It’s surely no easy feat to get calendar dates for the hundreds of events Pablo Center hosts, from local shows by constituent music and theater groups to nationally and internationally touring performances.
Part of the reason they have made progress is that Pablo Center is still in the ramping-up phase of summer programming.
“Currently we were going into a summer where we had a lot of flexibility in the calendar primarily because we were only in our second year,” Anderson said, “and a lot of our summer programs and initiatives are still in the incubation phase or about to launch, which means that June, July and August, from a calendar perspective, give us a ton of opportunity.”
Programming also is absent or relatively light during the summer for constituent organizations. That group includes the Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild, Eau Claire Children’s Theatre, Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra, Chippewa Valley Jazz Orchestra, Eau Claire Chamber Orchestra, and the many theatrical and musical performances produced by UW-Eau Claire. (Visit those groups’ respective websites and social media accounts for updates on how the pandemic has affected their schedules.)
Finding the right date
Of the nationally or internationally known productions bound for Pablo Center, some may no longer be financially viable and are shutting down, Anderson said. Others are returning to the road, albeit with a new routing plan.
“What I think most people need to understand is that it’s not just Pablo Center that a tour might be trying to schedule,” Anderson said. “It’s usually 60 to 120 booking dates, of which we’re in that path somewhere as big trucks and buses make their way across the United States or though the Midwest.”
From there, two questions arise: When will such shows be in the Eau Claire area, and does that routing align with what already is on Pablo Center’s calendar?
On top of that, Pablo Center’s 2020-21 performing arts schedule had been largely determined in December.
Happily, things have worked out well so far.
“So what we’re trying to do — we’ve been very successful so far — is any show that we’re able to reschedule we’re booking around next (season),” he said.
The wild card, no doubt, is what Anderson called “the changing health environment. … That’s probably the greatest challenge at the moment is how fluid is it, how long will it stay that way. Or even if some normalcy returns to normal life, at what point will large group gatherings be reallowed, and no one has the answers to those questions. We just have to be proactive.”
Performance shape
Pablo Center has been proactive by making sure the building is ready when the doors reopen. Floor scrubbing, cleaning and repainting have been ongoing — for instance, Rose Dolan-Neill, visual and literary arts manager, has painted the gallery walls.
“We’re doing all the things that we can to ensure the building looks beautiful,” Anderson said.
Just as Pablo Center staff has been busy, audience members don’t have to sit idle. Asked about ways the public can help, Anderson offered these suggestions:
• Those who have tickets to performances that were canceled can convert the cost of the ticket to a donation. Most people in that situation have opted for a donation, Anderson said, an example of the “overall tremendous support” Pablo Center has received once the public understood why it was necessary to close.
Anderson emphasized, however, that he understands the financial strain experienced by those who choose the refund option.
“There are some people who simply just need that revenue back into their accounts to survive what we’re all going through right now,” he said. “Meaning that they’re looking for ticketing refunds, even if they’re looking to purchase tickets next fall. And we as a building will not be a hurdle to that process.”
• People can log onto the website and make a cash donation.
• Business can step forward as sponsors to next year’s season package. “If there are businesses that would like to be a title sponsor to any one of our performances next year, we’d be happy to coordinate that,” Anderson said.
• Memberships will renew for Pablo Center in June, and third-season memberships will go on sale in May.
• Those who enjoy visual art can support local creators. “Go to individual studios, find painters, sculptors, potters and wood craftsmen, and buy their work locally,” Anderson said. “Because one of our missions is to ensure they’re successful.”
Social media sites have been rich with examples of people using the arts for answers to or escape from the fear, anxiety and frustration caused by the pandemic.
“As I look at what I’m witnessing with children and their parents posting online ... I think everyone should think about the artists who helped create whatever crafts that they’re doing or all the actors, designers, producers who helped make the TV programs that they’re streaming live at home that are likely unemployed at this time because they have mandatory stay-at-home orders,” he said.
Such arts endeavors, he added, underscore how much he and the Pablo Center staff look forward to getting back into the act as soon as they can.