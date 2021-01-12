With the Green Bay Packers scheduled to begin selling tickets Tuesday for this weekend's playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams, the Leader-Telegram is seeking to talk to Chippewa Valley fans planning to be at Lambeau Field.
After a season in which only a few employees and front-line workers and their families have been allowed in the stands for recent home games, the Packers have announced that more than 6,000 fans will be allowed to attend the team's first playoff game, scheduled to kick off at 3:35 p.m. Saturday.
The Leader-Telegram is asking Chippewa Valley fans lucky enough to score tickets to contact reporter Eric Lindquist at 715-833-9209 or eric.lindquist@ecpc.com to discuss attending a game again in person.
The Packers plan to sell 6,000 tickets to season ticket holders who notified the team before the season started that they would opt in to future ticket sales despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The Green Bay Press-Gazette reported that about 7,600 season ticket account holders opted in, representing about 20% of such accounts. Tickets are not transferable.
An unspecified number of health care workers and first responders and their families also will be allowed in the stadium this weekend.
As the NFC's No. 1 seed, the Packers will host the NFC championship game on Jan. 24 if they win Saturday. A decision on how many fans will be allowed in the stadium for a potential NFC title game has not been announced.