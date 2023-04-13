EAU CLAIRE — People pouring their pandemic stimulus checks into risky investments, the online spread of QAnon conspiracy theories and the legal debate over the constitution protecting tattoos were among the myriad topics UW-Eau Claire students researched this year.

The wide-ranging selection of student research projects done by local students as well as undergraduates from across the nation were on display Thursday with the opening of the 2023 National Conference on Undergraduate Research hosted at UW-Eau Claire.

