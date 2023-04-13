EAU CLAIRE — People pouring their pandemic stimulus checks into risky investments, the online spread of QAnon conspiracy theories and the legal debate over the constitution protecting tattoos were among the myriad topics UW-Eau Claire students researched this year.
The wide-ranging selection of student research projects done by local students as well as undergraduates from across the nation were on display Thursday with the opening of the 2023 National Conference on Undergraduate Research hosted at UW-Eau Claire.
About 3,500 students and faculty from 45 states and six foreign countries are gathering here for the three-day event celebrating research, scholarship and creative activities across the entire spectrum of academic subjects. There are 360 student researchers from UW-Eau Claire who will be sharing their research during the conference.
Among the conference’s highlights is research projects displayed on posters lined up in rows in the expansive meeting rooms on the top floor of the Davies Center. The selection of projects changes throughout the conference, allowing researchers an hour to present their work to fellow attendees.
Michael Krueger, a UW-Eau Claire senior majoring in business finance, was among the dozens to have their projects on display at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the Ojibwe Ballroom.
He’d studied the rise of a new, risky type of investment vehicle called SPACs, which also go by the nickname “blank check companies.” They start out without a specific business operation, but gain a sponsor who then raises capital through an initial public offering so money raised can be used to buy an existing company.
“They are much riskier, much faster than a traditional IPO,” Krueger explains.
His research found they became increasingly popular in recent years. There was only one SPAC IPO in 2003 and the activity didn’t increase much for years until a surge started in 2019. And in 2021, there were about 600 SPAC IPOs, which amounted to 60% of the total companies that went public that year.
Krueger’s research project correlated the surge in the risky investments with numerous trends and events impacting the financial sector during those growth years.
Among them was low interest rates that fueled investment, people spending COVID-19 stimulus money on speculative investments and the “fear of missing out” phenomenon from those looking to ride the economic wave that followed the initial shock of the pandemic.
While Krueger doesn’t expect his research’s subject will be directly applicable to the job he’s got lined up at a company in Denver, Colo., he said the greater understanding he gained for how to use statistics should come in handy.
For senior Hannah Temes, her project was fueled by a desire to better understand how people — even her own family — developed political beliefs through what they found online.
Before she came to UW-Eau Claire to study political science, she’d seen some of her family members taken in by reading about the far-right group the Oath Keepers. Though their indoctrination was just temporary, it made an impression on Temes that led her to study the rise of another fringe political ideology.
“I wanted to know how people develop their ideas online,” she said.
Under the title “The Rise of QAnon: From a Chatroom Board to an International Movement,” her project charted the spread of the conspiracy theory-based ideology on social media.
Part of that included graphing the use of the hashtag #WWG1WGA — short for the slogan “where we go one, we go all” used by QAnon followers — as it appeared on Twitter between 2018 and 2020.
There was a small rise during the 2018 midterm election, but it was nothing compared to the groundswell that began in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic began. When the Black Lives Matter protests happened in the summer of 2020 in response to the death of Minnesota man George Floyd, tweets with the #WWG1WGA skyrocketed, based on the data Temes analyzed.
But that massive spike in activity rapidly declined as Twitter clamped down on QAnon followers on its social media service by shutting down their accounts during that summer.
Temes plans to continue studying the relation between the political actions people take in the real world and what they read online when she goes on to graduate school in fall at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, Ill.
Just a few feet away, fellow UW-Eau Claire political science major Makayla Romundstad’s project examined whether the First Amendment applies to body art the same way it does for other forms of expression.
“I didn’t realize tattoos didn’t have the same protections,” she said.
She researched scores of court cases involving public sector workers, students, tattoo shops and others who fought against policies regulating body art.
Those included situations where employees were forced to conceal tattoos, people fired from their jobs due to their visible ink and a student sent home from school because a small crucifix tattoo was deemed in violation of an anti-gang symbol policy.
“I don’t know how a cross on the hand would be considered a gang tattoo,” Romundstad said.
She found the highest level where tattoos have been considered protected as a form of freedom of expression was a 2010 U.S. Court of Appeals case that decided a tattoo parlor could open in Hermosa Beach, Calif., a city that had tried to ban such businesses. Romundstad noted there were conflicting decisions issued by courts at the same federal level, which leaves free speech protection for tattoos to be a legal debate that the U.S. Supreme Court could someday settle.
Her research project goes on to suppose some of the legal repercussions if tattoos would get First Amendment protection. Policies in place at workplaces, schools, the military and even prisons could be affected by such a ruling, she concluded.
Currently weighing which law school she’ll go to, Romundstad said the research project helped her build skills she’ll need as she continues her education. Those included learning legal jargon, recognizing different writing styles of judges and being able to quickly read and distill a legal opinion.
“I read a lot of court opinions,” she said of her research into tattoos and free speech.