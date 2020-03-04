The UW-Eau Claire Theatre is embarking on a thrilling adventure, and they’re working to invite as many people as possible.
The thrills in “James and the Giant Peach” spring from the play’s source material, Roald Dahl’s well-loved tale for children and adults about young James Henry Trotter’s wonder-filled escape from his dire circumstances. The production opens Friday and runs the next two weekends in Pablo Center at the Confluence’s Jamf Theatre.
The inclusiveness is provided through sensory-friendly performances of the play at 10 a.m. Saturdays, March 7 and 14.
“What you’re really doing is creating a cultural environment where your message to the audience is: We’ve done our best to prepare for you, if you need something else let us know because we’ll have lots of helpers here who are ready to respond to people’s needs, and we really want people to come and be themselves in the theater,” explained Jennifer Chapman, director of the show and UW-Eau Claire music and theater arts department’s theater coordinator.
Sensory-friendly shows shows use resources and other considerations to welcome those with autism spectrum disorder, sensory processing disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, and other physical and special needs that make it difficult to participate in a traditional theater environment.
The Giant Peach of the title, and the centerpiece of the scenic design, will be a 16-foot-high jungle gym, Chapman said. As she led a reporter through the Jamf Theatre, the production team was hard at work, to judge by the numerous crew members and the flurry of activity amid the occasional sound of hammers and other tools.
“It’s going to be huge,” she said with a smile. “We’ve already had the students climbing it when we had it built in the shop. They were pretty excited.”
A large part of the story will be told through projected video onto the floor.
“That’s how we’ll change what this object is,” Chapman said. “Sometimes we’re in the ocean, sometimes we’re in the sky.”
The set is designed by Curtis Phillips, an associate professor at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
Traveling with James
Through the title character, the audience will not only see diverse settings but an expansive emotional journey, as noted by Will O’Brien, the actor who plays James.
“James is there to show how it is not only OK, but essential to process a wide array of feelings; we should not suppress what we feel,” O’Brien wrote via email in response to written questions. “We must experience grief, anger, joy, and love at equal intensity. Both children and adults sometimes struggle with their emotions, but James is there to be an example: It is good to feel.”
When the department met to choose production for this season, Chapman said, costume design faculty member Amanda Profaizer made a strong pitch for this show, and others quickly agreed.
Her interest was natural, Chapman said, considering Dahl’s writing style.
“He is really good at showing the dark side of humanity as well as the light, and he doesn’t sugarcoat childhood at all,” Chapman said, adding that, for a costume designer, “that’s such a rich place to work from.”
Color spectrum
As part of this show’s darkness, James’ parents are eaten by a rhinoceros, and he’s then tormented by his cruel aunts, named Spiker and Sponge. In contrast, the brightness comes through his adventure with the title fruit, where he meets friends such as Old-Green-Grasshopper and the pessimistic Earthworm.
Profaizer’s design brings that out.
“I knew that what I wanted to do at the very beginning of the story is to have this lack of color and have the colors be really muted, be really dark,” she said in a phone interview. “The ants have a really strong black and white and gray. There are some colors, but there are very muted colors to them.”
But as James’ travels start, the color scheme broadens as well.
“The whole idea is James is not going to have a lot of color, and then when he goes through the Peach, he’s actually going to take off a jacket and he’s going to have full color,” Profaizer said. “The insects have all of this bright color. It’s green and red and bright pinks, yellow. So inside it’s magic, this world is full of color. But in the real world it’s dark, gray undertones.”
One of the techniques Chapman used to make the story less scary is to have James’ nasty aunties played by male actors.
“There’s a long tradition in children’s theater called British pantomime … of using male actors to play sort of like evil stepsisters or some kind of evil female character to kind of dilute how scary that is and try to make it a little more funny,” Chapman said.
With her great appreciation for the story, Profaizer pointed out the brilliance it took for Dahl to come up with the aunts’ names. And the descriptions inherent in the words “Spiker” and “Sponge” helped her conceive their appearance.
“For Aunt Spiker she needed to be tall,” she said. So she put the actor in tall, pointy shoes, a beehive wig and sharp shoulder pads. “Even his makeup is going to be angles,” she said.
As she thought about Aunt Sponge, “I just came up with a big fat toad,” she said. “I did a lot of research about how toads look — and their faces and how they’re just a toad.”
Parental guidance
Considering the show’s mix of fun, adventure and some mild scares, Chapman offered guidance on how parents might decide whether their children would enjoy it. A general rule is that the youngest audience member should not be younger than the protagonist, Chapman said, and James is about 10 years old.
So 10 “is great,” she said. For those younger than 8, it’s a parent or caregiver’s decision.
Chapman doesn’t find any inappropriate material in the show, and “if it were my kid I would bring a 4-year-old in; I think they would love it.” However, some might find the aunties a bit scary.
Chapman would welcome a chance to talk about the decision via phone or email for parents trying to make the right choice for their child.
Family first
Those who do attend will find that “James and the Giant Peach” speaks to many different age groups, exploring many themes, with a key one being family.
“(James) starts with a wonderful family, but he loses them, and then he ends up with a chosen family,” Chapman said. “And the things that make them a family are the fact that they work together, that they care about each other, that they forgive each other for one another’s foibles. And that they survive together; they survive this great journey together.”
The two sensory-friendly performances will give more people a chance to see that message.
O’Brien elaborated on the importance of such an offering.
“All art I think is something so intrinsic to the human experience, and when certain human beings are left out of that experience they can feel as if they are ‘other’ or less human,” he wrote. “I would much rather protect the dignity of these individuals and simply change the nature of our production to create an equitable and inviting theatre experience for all.”
Profaizer said she’s delighted audiences will get to see a show whose elements include costume design she’s proud of, and the sensory-friendly performances make the production “bigger than us.”
The sensory-friendly shows are especially meaningful to Profaizer, whose nephew is autistic. Thus, she hopes those performances mean “we get to have some kids here and feel safe in a place where they don’t have to worry and their parents don’t have to worry.”
“James and the Giant Peach” ultimately embraces hope and triumph, Chapman said.
Most importantly, she said, Dahl conveys the idea that “just because you’re a child doesn’t mean you don’t have power and the ability to choose your own path. I think all his child protagonists do that, and I really like that.”
Those attributes are especially helpful when taking pretty much any kind of a journey.