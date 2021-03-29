EAU CLAIRE — A wild turkey crashed through a window and into a counselor's office at UW-Eau Claire late Friday afternoon.
Unfortunately, the bird died in its attempt to receive a higher education.
According to the UW-Eau Claire Police Department:
A custodian called the police at about 5 p.m. Friday to report that a large bird had flown through a second-floor window on the north side of Vicki Lord Larson Hall, 103 Garfield Ave. The custodian said there was a large hole in the window along with broken glass.
The custodian then called a second time to report he found a large wild turkey in the second floor of the building. Because the turkey was still alive, UW-Eau Claire police requested an animal control officer from the Eau Claire Police Department for assistance.
The turkey was contained within a career counselor's office.
After the animal control officer arrived, several people approached the office to find that the wild turkey had died. Police took several photos of the damage to the office and window. The turkey was placed into a black industrial garbage bag.
Police contacted a warden with the state Department of Natural Resources. The warden said the turkey could be disposed of in a dumpster.
A contractor was called to fix the damaged window. The cost of the damage was not reported.
Vicki Lord Larson Hall was formerly known as the Old Library. McIntyre Library connects with Vicki Lord Larson Hall, which houses the Advising, Retention and Career Center and offices for financial aid, registration, bill payment, parking and continuing education services.
Learning and Technology Services, the Center for Service Learning and Counseling Services are also housed in the building.