EAU CLAIRE — This week will be critical to prep athletes in Eau Claire County not in the terms of scores or standings, but whether they’ll play a fall season at all.
High schools face a Tuesday deadline to declare whether they’ll postpone football, volleyball and boys soccer to spring, but an updated local health order that will be issued a day later will also factor into how a fall sports season would be played in the county.
“Regis is going to make its declaration on Sept. 1,” said Paul Pedersen, principal of Regis High School.
The Catholic school in Eau Claire has held off on making an official decision, but Pedersen said it has been pushing ahead so far with the intention that student-athletes will play this fall.
“We haven’t had any internal conversations to do anything other than that,” he said.
Regis football players and their parents are worried that local public health orders will prohibit games from being played in the county.
The current order requires people that do not live in the same household stay at least six feet apart in public places “except for those contacts that are brief and incidental in nature.” Indoor events with more than 100 people and outdoor gatherings of over 250 are prohibited by the order as well. The local public health order expires Wednesday, but is expected to be immediately renewed or followed by another order, as has been the case since mid-May.
Regis football players protested earlier this month outside of the Eau Claire County Courthouse — home of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department. A group of parents have hired attorneys to fight the legality of what they see as a prohibition on certain sports but had not filed a lawsuit as of Friday.
Jenessa Stromberger, Eau Claire assistant city attorney, wrote an email on Wednesday to lawyers representing the parents — John Behling of Eau Claire and Matt Mayer of Wausau — responding to the argument that the health order infringes on First Amendment rights.
“Nothing in the order prohibits a football team or other modest size group from assembling to socialize, exercise, practice, express a view point, or even play with perhaps some modification of when and how for what the WIAA terms high-risk sports,” she said.
The local order carves out exceptions for “political assemblies, religious gatherings or other Constitutionally protected public gatherings,” but Stromberger’s email states that sports don’t fall under those categories.
“I’ve yet to see caselaw recognize football as protected by the Constitution,” she wrote. “While it and other athletics are important in many ways to many of us, hopefully we can avoid contesting whether football is a fundamental right superior to the substantial public interest in our health, safety and welfare during this pandemic.”
When asked for a response to Stromberger’s email, Behling said Friday that he’ll have to speak with his clients first before making a statement. A telephone message left on Mayer’s voice mail Friday was not immediately returned.
Stromberger concluded her email by stating the choice on postponing fall football is in the hands of school administrators.
“Ultimately, the decision on whether, when and how to play football is one for Regis to make with all due consideration,” she wrote.
Pedersen said the final call will be made with a focus on safely returning student athletes to sports using recommendations from the WIAA. Whether they’ll be playing in front of spectators is a consideration he said will need to be addressed at another time.
“That will have to shake itself out a little later, I think,” he said.
Picking a season
When Eau Claire public schools declared on Aug. 15 that they would move fall sports to spring, Pedersen said that did put pressure on other schools to announce their intentions.
While the county’s largest school district opted to take the WIAA’s option to postpone those sports, others have pushed on with a fall season.
Altoona schools already scheduled practices for the three high-risk sports, but athletic director Elissa Upward said the local public health order’s current restrictions will prevent games from being played in the county. Should that six-foot social distancing rule continue as the public health order is renewed or updated, school teams could still practice on their home turf but need to play games on fields and in gyms in other counties without the same restriction.
Fall Creek School District told the Leader-Telegram earlier this month that it intends to play this fall, and Augusta posted its football schedule for this season on Aug. 21 to the team’s Facebook page.
Most Wisconsin schools have already declared which season they intend to play the high-risk sports, but a portion are waiting until this week.
“It appears the majority are trying to go in the fall,” Todd Clark, the WIAA’s communications director, said on Friday as he reviewed the responses the sports association had gotten so far.
Specifically for football, 170 high school programs had told the WIAA that they would move forward with a fall season, while about 90, including Eau Claire schools, are opting for spring, according to Clark.
That still leaves about 160 prep football teams that had not yet announced which season they intend to play by Friday.
“People are having meetings, I think,” Clark said.
School administrators throughout the state will probably still be talking today with their athletic directors and local health officials before making their final decision on scheduling high-risk sports.
Clark called Tuesday’s deadline a “convenience date” intended so schools can schedule matchups based on other teams committed to play this fall, then plan transportation, reserve fields and make other preparations.
The WIAA designated Sept. 7 as the first day that volleyball, soccer and football teams can begin practice. Volleyball and soccer can begin playing games the week of Sept. 14, but the first football games won’t start until Sept. 23, per the WIAA schedule.
For schools that proceed with a fall schedule but have to cancel a substantial number of games because their team or others in their conference experience a coronavirus outbreak, the WIAA is letting them also play in spring.
“We’re going to be as flexible as we possibly can to move forward,” Clark said.
If football teams have more than half of their fall season canceled, the WIAA will have them play their remaining games in spring. However the organization’s board ruled that volleyball and boys soccer teams can play a full spring season if more than half of their fall season is canceled.