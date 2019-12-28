8. Wind farm proposed for Eau Claire County.
RWE Renewables Americas began approaching landowners this fall about signing contracts to participate in a 200-megawatt wind farm the Chicago-based company is proposing to build in southern Eau Claire County. The project, which company officials have said would include 40 to 70 wind turbines that likely would be about 500 feet tall, would be the most productive wind energy project in Wisconsin.
RWE is exploring the possibility of building a wind farm valued at more than $200 million on about 20,000 acres in the towns of Clear Creek and Pleasant Valley.
The proposal sparked outrage from many Clear Creek residents, who have expressed concerns about health and safety — mostly related to sound, light flicker and stray voltage — as well as the impact on wildlife, water quality and the aesthetics of their rural neighborhood.
Resistance was so strong that the town in November passed a one-year moratorium on construction of wind turbines to give residents time to study the impact. However, state and county officials said their interpretation of state law is that local municipalities are prohibited from enforcing regulations on large wind projects that are more restrictive than those laid out in Wisconsin wind siting rules.
Still, Clear Creek Town Chairman Lotty Macik said recently the town sent a notice of moratorium to the Public Service Commission and established subcommittees to assess the effects of wind farms.
"There is a strong consensus against the wind farm among residents here in Clear Creek, and we're going to do what we can to enforce the moratorium," Macik said.
Meanwhile, RWE spokesman Eric Crawford has said the company plans to continue to pursue the project and recruit landowners to host turbines.