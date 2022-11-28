Clearwater Winter Parade 2021

Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes participate in the Clearwater Winter Parade on Dec. 3, 2021 in Eau Claire. The annual parade will return on Friday.

 Staff file photo by Dan Reiland

EAU CLAIRE — Winter holiday parades will be held later this week in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls.

The Clearwater Parade will start with a fireworks show at 6:30 p.m. Friday in downtown Eau Claire. Those fireworks will be launched from the Grand Avenue pedestrian bridge, so it will be closed during the event.