EAU CLAIRE — Winter holiday parades will be held later this week in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls.
The Clearwater Parade will start with a fireworks show at 6:30 p.m. Friday in downtown Eau Claire. Those fireworks will be launched from the Grand Avenue pedestrian bridge, so it will be closed during the event.
After the fireworks, parade units will begin their route on the 100 block of West Grand Avenue before turning south on First Avenue. The parade route continues on First Avenue, alongside Owen Park, and ends at Chippewa Street.
Parking will be prohibited along the parade route, as well as portions of Lake Street, Second Avenue and Oxford Avenue. The Lake Street bridge will also be closed to traffic during the parade, but will be available for pedestrians to use.
For this year’s parade, Eau Claire Parks, Recreation & Forestry chose the theme of “Passport to festivities around the globe.”
Food trucks will be stationed in the plaza by the Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild’s Little Grand Theater, just north of the intersection of West Grand and First avenues.
Clearwater Parade festivities are anticipated to be all wrapped up by 8 p.m., according to the event’s flyer.
Then on Saturday evening, Chippewa Falls will be celebrating the holidays with its 32nd Annual Bridge to Wonderland Parade.
At 6 p.m., parade units will start at the intersection of North Bridge and Spruce streets. The route continues south on Bridge Street until ending at Spring Street.
Organized by Chippewa Falls Main Street, the parade boats over 50 illuminated musical floats, walking units and animal entries.
The Chippewa Falls parade also chose an international theme this year with the title “Christmas around the world.”
Spectator parking is available along streets and in public lots downtown, with the exception of the parade route.