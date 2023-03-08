EAU CLAIRE — One civil lawsuit over a large traffic pileup that happened during a 2019 snowstorm on Interstate 94 in Eau Claire County is ending, but another is ongoing.
A semi truck driver and his insurer are settling their case against others involved in the crash out of court, based on documents filed this week in Eau Claire County court.
Filed in 2020 by Bertrand Jones of Lake View Terrace, Calif., and underwriters with Lloyd’s of London, the case had been heading to a jury trial scheduled to start on April 3.
However, attorneys for parties involved in the case all jointly signed an order to dismiss the case. Judge Sarah Harless signed the order to close the case on Tuesday.
Jones and the insurance company had brought the lawsuit to recoup $141,000 in lost wages and repair bills for damage to the semitrailer truck from the Feb. 10, 2019 pileup on Interstate 94.
Originally the lawsuit listed four other drivers and their respective insurers, but half of them were dismissed while the case was pending.
The remaining defendants were Joshua M. Tomlin of Bovey, Minn., the late Derrick L. Martin of Eau Claire, and their respective auto insurers. Martin died a few months after the crash in April 2020 at his home, according to an online obituary and records from probate court.
A Leader-Telegram article on the February 2019 crash stated that the pileup involved 33 autos and seven semitrailer trucks on I-94 between Osseo and Foster. Several people were injured in the crash that caused a two-mile traffic backup on the interstate, prompting officials to detour traffic for about 5½ hours while the crash scene was cleared up.
Based on the lengthy list of defendants in another Eau Claire County civil case, most of those drivers are included in a lawsuit filed by an Osseo man.
David A. Brott initially filed the case in April 2021 with a shorter list of defendants, but added many more drivers and insurance companies in February 2022. His lawsuit is intended to seek compensation for ongoing pain, lost wages and extensive medical bills that arose from the crash.
According to a deposition Brott gave in November 2021, he tried to avoid the crash scene but ended up in the median where his 2003 Dodge Caravan ended up colliding with something. The impact of the crash made him go unconscious, paramedics had to pull him from his vehicle and he then had to get neck surgery. Since the crash he’s experienced ongoing pain in his shoulders, arms and hands that caused him to stop working and go on disability, he stated to attorneys. At the time of his deposition, he’d racked up about $120,000 in medical bills, which insurers were covering aside from any deductibles.
The lawsuit grew to list 72 different defendants — 35 people, 28 insurers, nine trucking companies and Martin’s estate. However, many of them are in the process of being dismissed from the case by showing they were not part of the specific crash involving Brott.
The next scheduled court date in Brott’s case is a status conference scheduled for April 10.
The interstate pileup that led to the two civil cases happened during the snowiest winter on record for the Eau Claire area. During the winter of 2018-19, a total of 97.2 inches of snow fell on Eau Claire, according to the National Weather Service. During that February alone, 53.7 inches of snow dropped on Eau Claire.
For this current winter, Eau Claire has gotten 58.5 inches of snow as of Wednesday.
