Feb. 10, 2019 pileup on I-94

This multi-vehicle traffic crash happened during a snowstorm on Feb. 10, 2019 on Interstate 94 between Osseo and Foster.

EAU CLAIRE — One civil lawsuit over a large traffic pileup that happened during a 2019 snowstorm on Interstate 94 in Eau Claire County is ending, but another is ongoing.

A semi truck driver and his insurer are settling their case against others involved in the crash out of court, based on documents filed this week in Eau Claire County court.

