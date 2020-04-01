The Wisconsin National Guard assumed two new missions this week as part of the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from the Guard.
One mission will be to serve as polling site workers across the state for the April 7 elections. In addition, administrative and medic personnel are helping to staff three separate voluntary self-isolation facilities in Milwaukee and Madison. As the release explained:
A yet-to-be-determined number of citizen soldiers and airmen will be needed to staff the polls. The Guard members will serve in civilian clothes and not be in uniform at the polls, and they will be there to augment existing volunteers, poll workers and local elections officials, who will continue administering their own polling locations. They will fulfill the same duties as traditional poll workers.
Guard members called to state active duty to staff polling places will receive the same training and have the same expectations as other poll workers, officials said. In accordance with state law, all Guard members serving at a polling station will be residents of that county.
The state Department of Health Services is managing two of the self-isolation facilities, while a third is being run by the city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County. There are 12 troops assigned at each of the two state-run self-isolation facilities working in shifts to augment staff there, while nearly 30 Wisconsin National Guard personnel are helping staff a Milwaukee-run facility. Those teams are providing administrative support and medical monitoring at each site for individuals who would otherwise be unable to effectively self-isolate.