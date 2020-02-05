Wisconsin's two U.S. senators split along party lines Wednesday in their votes in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.
Sen. Ron Johnson, a Republican from Oshkosh, voted to acquit the GOP president on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, while Sen. Tammy Baldwin, a Democrat from Madison, voted to convict Trump on both charges.
In the end, the full Senate acquitted the president on both charges in a nearly party-line vote, with only one Republican — Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah — crossing party lines in voting to convict Trump on the abuse of power charge.
In December, the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives made Trump the third president in U.S. history to be impeached, based on the allegations that he withheld military aid and a White House meeting to pressure Ukraine to investigate a political rival, Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, and his son. The obstruction of Congress charge stemmed from the president stonewalling the House impeachment probe by blocking witnesses and denying requests for documents.
Johnson released a statement Wednesday saying he is "glad this unfortunate chapter in American history is over."
"The strength of our republic lies in the fact that, more often than not, we settle our political differences at the ballot box, not on the streets or battlefield — and not through impeachment," Johnson said, pointing out that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Jerry Nadler, one of the House impeachment managers, both previously have commented that impeachments should be bipartisan to be accepted.
Baldwin took the opposite stand in a Senate floor speech on Wednesday, saying her votes were to support and defend the Constitution.
"My vote is a vote to uphold the rule of law and our uniquely American principle that no one, not even the president, is above the law,” Baldwin said. “I only have one of 100 votes in the U.S. Senate and I am afraid that the majority is putting this president above the law by not convicting him of these impeachable offenses."
Johnson, however, argued that Trump's actions related to Ukraine didn't rise to the level of impeachment.
“Impeachment should be reserved for the most serious of offenses where the risk to our democracy simply cannot wait for the voters’ next decision," Johnson said. "That was not the case here.
“Instead, the greater damage to our democracy would be to ratify a highly partisan House impeachment process that lacked due process and sought to impose a duty on the Senate to repair the House’s flawed product. Caving to House managers’ demands would have set a dangerous precedent and dramatically altered the constitutional order, further weaponizing impeachment and encouraging more of them."
Baldwin had harsh words for her Republican colleagues who voted not to convict Trump.
"Let’s be clear, this is not an exoneration of President Trump," she said. "It is a failure to show moral courage and hold this president accountable.”