Two Wisconsin-based health systems with long histories are discussing how they might come together to collectively enhance the level of care across Wisconsin, southeastern Minnesota and northeast Iowa.
Officials from Marshfield Clinic Health System and Gundersen Health System, announcing a possible merger Tuesday, will spend the coming months working out the details of a potential union that could create a health system with more than 18,000 employees; over 100 clinics, including urgent care locations, pharmacies, medical clinics and dental and eye centers; and 13 hospitals, one of which opened in Eau Claire in July.
The announcement comes just six days after Marshfield Clinic Health System reported it had completed its affiliation with Beaver Dam Community Hospitals, expanding its footprint across Wisconsin even more.
“When you think about two rural health care organizations coming together, the opportunities are boundless,” Dr. Susan Turney, chief executive officer of Marshfield Clinic Health System, said Tuesday in Eau Claire.
“Of course, there is a lot of work that needs to happen before any of that can (happen).”
During a telephone question-and-answer session with reporters Tuesday, Dr. Scott Rathgaber, La Crosse-based Gundersen Health System’s CEO, said he wasn’t sure how long that will take.
“We want to do it right, not necessarily fast,” he said.
Providing great care for patients, their families and communities are top priorities for each organization, along with improving access to quality health care, officials said. Gundersen and Marshfield Clinic health systems have spent years seeking to improve health care access in rural areas through tele-health services, the enhancement of critical access hospitals and clinics in small communities, and recruiting and retaining clinicians to practice in rural areas.
“We realize the success of our journey to provide (a) high-quality, outstanding experience and affordable care to enrich lives and enhance the health of the communities we serve relies on working with many partners in a variety of ways,” Rathgaber said.
Officials from Gundersen and Marshfield began discussing a possible merger of their respective health systems several months ago.
“From the beginning, Gundersen has been looking at the state of the industry … and wondering how we are going to continue to be viable and strong,” Rathgaber said.
“We know the cost of care is rising, and we know that many of the reimbursement mechanisms that exist today are constrained,” Turney said. “To be efficient and effective and to really truly provide quality … care, we wanted to start thinking about who would be a good partner.”
Hearing about a potential merger, both systems’ boards were “very excited” about the possibility, Turney said, so “we decided to go to the next step, which allows us to do the due diligence that’s necessary to make this happen.”
The proposed merger would mean the new health care entity would cover more than two-thirds of Wisconsin’s counties and about 1.6 million of its residents, Turney said.
“This opportunity to unite promises the potential to magnify our impact and bring our care model to even more communities by leveraging the strengths of two mission-driven systems with more than a century of commitment to rural health care,” Rathgaber said in a news release.
Asked for his thoughts about Tuesday’s announcement, Michael Morrey, regional chair of administration for Mayo Clinic Health System of southwest and northwest Wisconsin, issued the following statement: “Mayo Clinic Health System has a long and cherished tradition of providing exceptional health care to residents in western Wisconsin. We look forward to bringing Mayo Clinic care to residents for generations to come. As a national leader in health care, Mayo Clinic is committed to providing care of the highest quality to each patient. Mayo Clinic Health System brings Mayo Clinic care to our community through a fully integrated practice that includes world-class care.”
Officials at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital declined to comment.