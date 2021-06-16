EAU CLAIRE — Wisconsin blood centers say a post-pandemic uptick in elective surgeries, transplants and trauma cases has spurred a critical blood shortage.
Based in Altoona, the American Red Cross’ northwest Wisconsin chapter has posted a “severe shortage alert.”
It’s urging people to donate, saying hospitals’ demand for blood is outpacing donations.
“All our blood partners are in the same situation right now,” said Laura McGuire, regional communications manager for the American Red Cross’ Wisconsin division. “Everyone is seeing a very extreme, severe shortage, and the Red Cross is no different.”
Nationwide, the Red Cross has fielded over 75,000 more requests for blood products in the last three months than it typically does in this timeframe, McGuire said.
The Wausau-based Blood Center of Northcentral Wisconsin is issuing a similar plea on its website: It’s “in critical need of all blood types, but especially O.”
Versiti Blood Center, based in Milwaukee, issued an emergency appeal Sunday: It has less than a day’s supply of blood — blood it uses to supply 68 Wisconsin hospitals. Typically Versiti aims for three days’ supply of blood on its shelves.
Blood donations at Versiti are down more than 40%, while the need for blood has increased by almost 10%, compared to historic averages, it said in a press release.
Type O blood is especially scarce at the Red Cross in Wisconsin right now, McGuire said — especially type O-negative, one of the rarest blood types and one that can be transfused to all patients.
The Stanford Blood Center estimates only 6.6% of the U.S. population has O-negative blood.
Pandemic spurred surgery deferrals
In spring 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools, churches and workplaces to cancel blood drives, a longstanding Red Cross tradition.
Sure enough, last spring the Red Cross’ blood supply took a dive, McGuire said.
But a year later, as cases of the virus fall and businesses reopen, the Red Cross of Wisconsin is largely attributing the blood shortage to what it says is a rise in trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries.
“Traditionally during the summer months, we do see our inventory decline, but what I think is making it so much more impactful is that we’re coming off of the pandemic,” McGuire said. “Obviously our hospital partners are seeing an increase in trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries … now what we’re seeing is just hospital demand.”
Trauma centers’ blood demand from the Red Cross has climbed by about 10% this year, McGuire said.
But donations have also slowed, said Dr. Dan Waxman, vice president of transfusion medicine and senior medical director at Versiti.
“Attention has shifted away” from donating blood as states ease pandemic restrictions and people begin to gather, Waxman said in a press release.
McGuire urged people to donate blood or platelets as soon as they can, especially people with type O blood.
The Chippewa Valley Red Cross Blood and Platelet Donation Center is located at 3485 E. Hamilton Ave., Eau Claire. It is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
Eau Claire blood donation opportunities are also slated for June 24 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1314 E Lexington Blvd., from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m., and on July 6 from 1 p.m. — 7 p.m. at North High School Eau Claire, 1801 Piedmont Road.