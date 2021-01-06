WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Ron Kind described the violence Wednesday in Washington when mobs breached the U.S. Capitol as "a very disappointing day in our nation's capital."
The La Crosse Democrat, who was among lawmakers whisked out of the Capitol by Capitol Police after protesters supporting President Donald Trump forced their way into the building, said the violence subverted the time-honored American tradition of a peaceful transition of power from one administration to the next.
The chaos came during the Wednesday hearing in which Congress was set to certify the Electoral College results showing that President-elect Joe Biden won the November presidential election — a moment many protesters saw as a last stand for Trump, who has continued to cast doubt on the election results without evidence.
"I am safe, but I am not ceding any ground to these hooligans," Kind said in a Zoom news conference Wednesday afternoon from his congressional office. "I refuse to surrender the United States Capitol to anyone."
Kind said he still planned to lead the defense of the integrity of Wisconsin's election results, if challenged, on the House floor when the body reconvened and predicted Congress ultimately would confirm Biden's victory, which has withstood multiple legal challenges from Trump and his supporters.
"This was a disappointing and, quite frankly, an embarrassing episode for our country and for our democracy," Kind said, noting that earlier in the day he was on a Zoom call with members of the European Parliament who were aghast at the violence in Washington.
Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, who has helped lead the challenge to Biden's victory, condemned "all lawless activity" in a tweet and added, "Please, if you are in or around the Capitol, respect law enforcement and peacefully disperse."
U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher, the only Republican in Wisconsin's delegation to oppose the challenges to Biden's win, was more forceful in denouncing the chaos in Washington.
“This is Banana Republic crap that we’re watching happen right now,” Gallagher said in a video message he posted from his Capitol office while under lockdown. He said the effort to overturn the election result spurred the storming of the Capitol.
“This is the cost of this effort,” Gallagher said. “This is the cost of countenancing an effort, by Congress, to overturn the election and telling thousands of people there is a legitimate shot of overturning the election today even though you know that is not true.”
Gallagher also called on Trump to stop the protests.
"Mr. President, you have got to stop this," Gallagher said. "You are the only person who can call this off. Call it off. The election is over. Call it off. This is bigger than you. It’s bigger than any member of Congress. It is about the United States of America, which is more important than any politician. Call it off. It’s over."
U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, who was joining with Johnson in objecting to the results, said he was in the House chamber as debate was ongoing.
“And then all hell broke loose," said Tiffany, who was escorted to a safe location.
Tiffany, pointing to the sometimes violent protests that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody last May and the shooting of another Black man, Jacob Blake, in August by police in Kenosha, said both Democrats and Republicans need to urge calm among their supporters.
Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan tweeted that Trump should "Admit you lost, and call off the domestic terrorism you’ve incited."
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, a Democrat, also weighed in on Twitter, saying, "It's disgraceful that our country has to experience this violence because of Trump’s lies, conspiracies and un-American attacks on our Democracy."
Kind also called out Derrick Van Orden, the GOP challenger he defeated in November, for encouraging the lawlessness.
Van Orden, who Monday posted a Facebook video saying he was in Washington to support voter integrity and to represent those concerned about the election, tweeted a video Wednesday of him standing amid "maybe a zillion people that are here to stand up for the American electoral system."
Kind characterized Wednesday's events as a "bloodless coup" being attempted to overturn a valid election but asserted that it wasn't completely surprising, considering the kind of language used by Trump and some of his supporters.
"They have unleashed dark forces in our society now who think this is entirely appropriate to attempt a coup d'etat of our government because of what they've been led to believe," Kind warned.
While he defended the right of Americans to peacefully protest their government, Kind added, "But when it descends into this type of chaos, or even back home if it's looting and rioting and burning, that's crossing the line into criminal behavior and I hope those that engage in it are going to be held personally responsible and be brought to justice," Kind said. "That's got to be an area of common ground that we should all share as a country regardless of political affiliation or how you view the individual demonstration."
At least one person was shot during the violence. Officials later said the woman died at an area hospital.
Kind said the violence should prompt a moment of reflection among national leaders about the kind of country they want to represent.
Biden won Wisconsin by 20,695 votes, an outcome that was confirmed after Trump sought a recount in the two most populated counties. Since the Nov. 3 election, Trump and his allies filed eight lawsuits challenging Biden’s win on a variety of fronts. Trump’s campaign argued that nearly 221,000 absentee ballots were not cast in accordance with state law and policies in place increased the chances of widespread fraud. The lawsuits failed in state and federal courts.
The longshot objection effort to overturn the election is all but certain to fail, defeated by bipartisan majorities in Congress prepared to accept the results. Biden, who won the Electoral College 306-232, is set to be inaugurated Jan. 20.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.