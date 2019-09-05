CHIPPEWA FALLS — With a heavy emphasis on fall and winter outdoor activities, organizer Lisa Gill is optimistic that the inaugural Wisconsin Game Fest can draw 10,000 spectators.
Gill also promotes the Wisconsin Sport Show in Eau Claire, which will be entering its 11th year in March, and she said that event draws a crowd of about 8,000.
“It’s been over a year of planning,” Gill said. “We’re expecting a big crowd size.”
The outdoor sports show promotes hunting activities, including a range where people can shoot air pistols or archery. In March, the Chippewa Falls City Council approved an ordinance revision that allowed the range at the fairgrounds.
More than 80 vendors will be on the grounds.
Gill said the sheer size of the fairgrounds is allowing for so many more activities than what they can do at the Eau Claire site.
“We can’t have archery and air pistols indoors,” she said. “Or if someone wants to bring 20 RVs, we can’t do that indoors.”
Among the unique events will be the North American Diving Dogs. Gill is encouraging people to bring their dogs with them to the show, but added they will need to be registered once there.
“If they want to do dock diving, they can do that,” she said. “We’ve had dogs registered from central Minnesota and down into the Milwaukee area.”
Earlier this year, the Chippewa Falls Chamber of Commerce secured a $31,640 state tourism grant to promote Wisconsin Game Fest. Gill said that has been invaluable.
“We’ve been marketing into the Twin Cities, down to La Crosse, and into Hayward and Wausau areas,” she said.
K-9 units from Chippewa Falls and Altoona police departments will give a demonstration over the weekend. Other events include a petting zoo and live trophy deer, hunting and fishing seminars, a Family Conservation & Wildlife Stage, live chainsaw carving, and the Rough Fish Assassin’s bow fishing tank.
“The bow fishing tank is set up to allow first-time bow fishers an opportunity to try their luck at several mechanical carp as they circle the tank,” the event’s website states.
The spring show is typically geared more toward fishing, but Gill said the new event will focus more on hunting activities.
“Our vendors have been asking for a fall show,” Gill previously said. “They felt this market is large enough for two shows.”