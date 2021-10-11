EAU CLAIRE — Wisconsin drivers are feeling more pain at the pump, as gas prices have hit their highest level in seven years.
The average price for regular unleaded gasoline went up 8 cents over the past week in Wisconsin, rising from $3.02 to $3.10 per gallon. Saturday's state average of $3.11 was the highest daily average since October 2014, according to AAA.
Prices are even higher for Chippewa Valley drivers, with the average price per gallon reaching $3.17 in Eau Claire on Monday, up 10 cents from a week earlier and 16 cents from a month ago, the auto group reported.
AAA attributes the gas price inflation to ripple effects from the pandemic playing out in the crude oil market. The price of crude surged last week on concerns that what was already a tight global fuel market could get even tighter this winter.
"The recent jump at the pump is directly tied to rising futures prices," Nick Jarmusz, director of public affairs for AAA-The Auto Club Group, said in a news release. "The higher crude price raises the cost of producing gasoline. Unfortunately, it's not clear when these prices will come back down."
Eau Claire gas prices are the second highest in Wisconsin among the eight cities surveyed by AAA. The group reported that La Crosse had the state's highest average as prices on Monday at $3.18 and Appleton had the lowest prices at $3.05.
Gas prices in Eau Claire are up 57% from a year ago, when motorists were paying only $2.02 per gallon. The highest recorded price in Eau Claire was $4.16 in May 2013.
Nationally, the price of a gallon of gas on Monday was $3.27, up from $3.20 a week earlier and $2.18 a year earlier.
The price of U.S. crude jumped 5% last week. While crude has rarely exceeded $75 per barrel this year, it briefly traded above $80 on Friday before closing at $79.31. That was the highest daily settlement since October 2014.
What's moving the market right now are concerns about what would happen if this winter is colder than normal.
The issue, according to AAA, is that natural gas prices in Europe and Asia have tripled — to a level that would be the equivalent of oil prices reaching $200 per barrel. This has speculators worried that affected countries could turn to an oil market already extremely tight on supplies for heating and power generation.
Global oil production declined last year after the pandemic caused fuel demand to collapse, and oil producers have not kept pace with the surge in demand in 2021 as more people return to the road and business activity picks up.
Fortunately for American consumers, the U.S. may be shielded from the natural gas crunch because U.S. supplies are strong and very little of it is typically exported, AAA said.