Wisconsin lawmakers reacted Friday to the death of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, killed early Friday morning in an overnight airstrike at Baghdad International Airport as a result of orders from President Donald Trump.
Soleimani, one of the most powerful military commanders in the Middle East, directed the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps and carried out numerous military and diplomatic operations for Iran in recent decades. He was one of several people in a vehicle convoy killed by a drone at the Iraq airport.
Soleimani’s death could lead to further conflicts involving Americans in the region, as Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has promised retaliation and three days of public mourning.
Trump tweeted Friday morning that “General Qassem Soleimani has killed or badly wounded thousands of Americans over an extended period of time, and was plotting to kill many more...but got caught! He was directly and indirectly responsible for the death of millions of people.”
Wisconsin politicians had mixed reactions to the death of the general.
Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin released a statement urging “Iran to de-escalate and end its terrorist acts and use of proxies. Americans will continue to support the brave men and women who have volunteered to keep us safe.“
Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, called Soleimani “an enemy of the United States … responsible for the death of thousands — including many of our own men and women in uniform” but urged more deliberate consideration with approval from Congress regarding similar military matters going forward.
“This Administration’s decision escalated an already tense situation with Iran, bringing us closer to another Middle Eastern conflict — something no one wants — with no clear long-term strategy,” Kind said in a statement. “If President Trump wants to escalate our military involvement in countries overseas, he must come before Congress, present a clear, thought-out strategy, and make the case to the American people and seek approval.”
Jason Church, a Republican candidate to replace Sean Duffy in the 7th Congressional District, praised Trump’s actions.
“Qassem Soleimani has been the mastermind of Iran’s proxy wars of terror for many years and President Trump’s decisive action to take him out tonight proves why he is the right man to lead our country,” Church said in a statement. “This Iranian general propped up ISIS and directed hundreds of attacks on Americans and coalition forces. In Congress I will stand with President Trump as he takes bold action to defend America and defeat our enemies.”
During an interview Friday morning on CNN, Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-DePere, said Trump made the correct choice to order the killing of Soleimani.
“He has sent a very simple and strong signal that if you kill Americans, we will kill you,” Gallagher said. “Soleimani was a mass murderer and one of the world’s most dangerous terrorists … Obviously we need to be prepared for what comes next, but (it was) 100% the right call.”
Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Beloit, issued a statement calling Trump’s decision to kill Soleimani wrong.
“It will destabilize the region and further endanger the lives of innocent Americans, Iranians, and Iraqis,” the statement read. “The President has repeatedly shirked diplomatic priorities in pursuit of military action across the Middle East, and he is on the brink of starting a wholly avoidable and unnecessary war with Iran … This administration must take necessary and decisive steps to de-escalate military action and instead prioritize diplomacy to secure peace in the region.”
Ali Abootalebi, a UW-Eau Claire professor of Middle Eastern and global studies, does not think the Trump Administration has a comprehensive strategy in place to handle the consequences of Friday’s events. He said the death of Soleimani could lead to more political instability in the Middle East and likely weaken the U.S. position in the region.
“The White House is supposed to know, but we don’t have good thinkers in the White House,” Abootalebi said.
He said responses will occur in Iraq, perhaps in the form of demonstrations outside the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad. The embassy issued a security alert Friday urging American citizens to immediately leave Iraq and not approach the embassy compound.
Abootalebi does not know how Iran will retaliate but believes it will not respond with military action right away.
“I think it’s going to be a while before you see the answer,” Abootalebi said.