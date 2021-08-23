WITHEE — With schools about to reopen across Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers is turning to incentives to get more residents vaccinated against COVID-19.
Evers announced Monday a program that would provide a $100 Visa gift card to any state residents who receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine through Labor Day.
“As our kids start returning back to school, and with the delta variant spreading rapidly across the state, we all need to step up and stop the spread, and our COVID-19 vaccines are the best tools we have to do just that,” Evers said in a news conference at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Withee.
The announcement came on the same day the state Department of Health Services reported that 6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Wisconsin.
“That’s about 3 million of our friends and neighbors and coworkers and family members who are rolling up their sleeves and getting vaccinated to help protect not only their families and friends but also to protect their fellow Wisconsinites at work, at school, at the grocery store and in the neighborhood,” Evers said.
Also on Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. Previously, the FDA had given only emergency use authorization to the coronavirus vaccines — a reason cited by some vaccine-hesitant individuals for not getting the shot.
“This pandemic is not over, and the delta variant is no joke,” Evers declared. “It’s highly infectious and it’s spreading more quickly than any other strain of the virus.”
That presents a threat to the entire state, where just over 50% of the population is fully vaccinated, but poses an even greater risk for Clark County, where the fully vaccinated rate of less than 29% is among the lowest among Wisconsin’s 72 counties, the governor said.
The incentive program is being funded by money from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. Proof of insurance, citizenship or ID is not required to receive the $100.
With vaccines free and widely available, Karen Timberlake, secretary-designee of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, emphasized that COVID-19 and the delta variant are causing preventable illness and death across the state.
“These vaccines are safe, they are effective and they are showing good success at preventing illness and especially hospitalization and death from the delta variant,” Timberlake said.
The Rev. Elizabeth Bier, a pastor at Nazareth Lutheran and two other regional churches, also called on Wisconsinites to get vaccinated.
Bier revealed that her family is living the “painful reality” of an unvaccinated family member who has been hit hard by the virus. The Wisconsin resident, who she did not identify, is currently in a medically induced coma in the intensive care unit of a Minnesota hospital.
“I don’t wish that situation on anyone,” Bier said, describing herself as frustrated, disappointed, scared, worried and hopeful.
While Evers acknowledged he initially was skeptical of incentive programs, he decided the $100 incentive was worth trying before students — those under 12 are not yet eligible to receive the vaccine — gather in classrooms at levels not seen in 17 months.
The program is modeled after a similar effort that proved successful in Minnesota, where Gov. Tim Walz announced Monday that nearly 80,000 Minnesotans had signed up for the state’s $100 vaccine incentive program since July 30.
After the news conference, a small band of anti-vaccine protesters, some carrying signs with slogans such as “It’s not the church’s place to push this injection” and “My body, my choice,” shouted questions and comments at Evers as he walked away from the podium where he announced the incentive program.
One of those men, Al Goerlitz of Withee, claimed his 97-year-old mother had beaten the virus but then died later from the vaccine. He vowed never to get the vaccine after expressing doubt when Evers said he believed the vaccines would help the state move beyond the pandemic.
Another protester, Larry Klabon of Withee, said he worries that the long-term effects of the relatively new vaccines could be worse than the symptoms of the virus, which Johns Hopkins University reports has killed about 630,000 Americans since the pandemic began in spring 2020. The death toll in Wisconsin is more than 7,500, according to DHS.
Though a number of so-called breakthrough cases have been reported among vaccinated individuals, DHS said in July people who were not fully vaccinated were nearly three times more likely to test positive for COVID-19, and 3.7 times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19-related illnesses.
“It is time, folks,” Evers said. “I’m calling on all eligible Wisconsinites who have not gotten their COVID-19 vaccine yet to step up, roll up your sleeve, get a shot and do your part to help Wisconsin put an end to COVID-19.”