After cancelling plans for a controversial roundabout planned on State Street near the UW-Eau Claire campus, the city is working on fine-tuning its other design for the intersection at Roosevelt Avenue.
Holding his bike helmet, Robert Greene looked over the latest version of the intersection’s plans at an open house the city held at mid-day Thursday to get residents’ opinions on how the intersection should be built during the nearly mile-long State Street reconstruction project that is already under way.
“Whatever they come up with will be better than what is there now,” said Greene, who lives in the 3rd Ward neighborhood where the intersection is located.
The intersection is at the base of the State Street hill and safety has been a common concern about those who have attended city meetings on the project as is both a major route to downtown and campus and in a residential area that sees an influx of pedestrian traffic when the university is in session.
Instead of the roundabout, the city plans to put a dedicated left turn lane on State Street and install a raised concrete island between lanes on the north end of the intersection so pedestrians can more safely cross the street by pausing in between lanes. The three lanes at that section of State Street will be reduced to two traffic lanes and gain a bike lane on both sides.
Signs with flashing lights that pedestrians can activate when they want to cross the road also will be installed on State Street, according to the plans. Those signs will have audio messages when activated, letting people with visual impairments know when it is safe to cross.
Don Motzing, a truck driver who lives in the 3rd Ward, opposed the roundabout and felt the new design was about 85% of what he’d hoped for.
“Nobody’s going to get 100% of what they want in a democratic republic,” he said.
A remaining question over the intersection’s redesign is whether drivers headed eastbound on Roosevelt Avenue away from the university campus should be prohibited from making a left turn onto State Street.
Leah Ness, deputy city engineer, said the potential to restrict those left turns — either by a sign allowing them only during specific hours or a concrete island to prevent them entirely — is something the city is still pondering.
“I hear a lot of people want that restricted,” city Councilman Jeremy Gragert said during Thursday’s open house.
Right now there’s a problem with people being able to cross Roosevelt Avenue there as drivers looking to make left and right turns onto State Street will nose their cars over the crosswalk as they compete for a better view of cross traffic, he said.
Greene favors putting a concrete island between lanes on Roosevelt Avenue to prevent the left turns, but said others may prefer just limiting left turns to times when there is less traffic.
“The big question is should it be allowed late at night?” he said.
Motzing prefers a sign with blinking lights that prohibits left turns during morning and afternoon rush hours when traffic is busiest while UW-Eau Claire is in session.
Gragert said limiting the left turns and what impact that might have by pushing more traffic onto Garfield and Park avenues, which are next to campus buildings and parking lots, will be discussed by the council.
The public will have another opportunity to give their opinions on the design at a July 8 meeting before the council will deliberate and take a vote the following day, both taking place at the county Courthouse, 721 Oxford Ave.
Designs available on Thursday were similar to what city engineers originally recommended to the council before Gragert led a successful push to install a roundabout at the intersection during the council’s March 12 meeting. However, opposition rose in the following weeks, prompting the council earlier this month to vote against starting the process to buy land from homeowners around the intersection in order to the build the roundabout.
“We killed the roundabout so you’ve got to compromise with something,” Gragert said.
While he laments how the roundabout would’ve done a good job slowing traffic at the Roosevelt Avenue intersection at the base of the State Street hill, Gragert said the city will still be coming up with design that’s safer than what currently exists there.
Council President Terry Weld, who also stopped by the open house, agreed that the council will be able to agree on a design at its July 9 meeting.
“With some more discussion and we can hopefully make it meet all the needs we’re hoping for,” Weld said. “I’m sure it will be safer.”