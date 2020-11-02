CHIPPEWA FALLS — When the Chippewa Falls School District announced Oct. 26 that the school system would go to virtual learning this week because of spiking COVID-19 cases in the region, the area YMCAs immediately began working on a plan to create a “virtual learning center” for kids grades K-5 to attend during the day.
“This age group is very vulnerable,” said Rebecca Al-Awdi, school age childcare director at the Chippewa Falls YMCA of the Chippewa Valley. “There isn’t another place for parents to go. To be able to offer this is a huge relief for a lot of those parents. We knew the community needed this.”
Al-Awdi said staff members scrambled last week when the district announced its decision to close in-person learning through at least Nov. 30. Within 48 hours they were ready to announce the launch of the program. The Bloomer and New Auburn school districts also have temporarily stopped in-person classes.
Students who attend the virtual learning center will receive schoolwork assistance, but also time away from books for recreation, like sports, arts, games and swimming.
“We already had 140 students in our after-school program,” Al-Awdi said. “The adults are the same people who go to the after-school programs. A lot of our staff are in college, and are tech-savy, and will be able to help them with their ‘Google meets.’ A lot of kids will have those virtual meetings all day with their teachers.”
Two teachers are already working in the Chippewa Falls YMCA, in the pre-kindergarten program, and they also are available to help, she said.
The room has already been revamped with rows of tables and chairs to recreate a classroom experience. On Monday, 34 kids were enrolled in the program. Al-Awdi said the room has a capacity of 39 students; if they top that number, they will expand into another room and split up the kids by age level.
Al-Awdi said she expects enrollment to be stable this week as parents find temporary learning plans for their children. The district leaders will meet Nov. 18 to determine if the buildings can safely re-open Nov. 30.
“We anticipate this week, parents will look at alternate care, but will eventually come here,” she said.
While Al-Awdi didn’t want to predict the day that in-person learning will resume, she said the program is ready to remain in place as long as needed.
The YMCA is offering financial assistance to families. Anyone interested in learning more about the program should call Dona Crank at 715-723-2201.