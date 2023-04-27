Gary King file photo

District Attorney Gary King listens in court on March 3, 2016, during a sentencing hearing. King, who resigned in 2021, currently faces a legal action seeking to suspend his law license and a pending civil suit for alleged sexual harassment.

EAU CLAIRE — Local attorneys, judges, law enforcement officers, courthouse employees and mental health experts are among witnesses who may be called in a case that seeks to suspend the law license of Eau Claire County’s former top prosecutor.

The State Supreme Court’s Office of Lawyer Regulation, which started the case nearly a year ago, is asking to suspend Gary King’s law license for nine months due to bad behavior. Numerous colleagues allege the events happened toward the end of his time as the county’s district attorney.

