Chippewa County reported its first coronavirus death on October 10, 2020, a dreaded but expected milestone after Eau Claire County’s first in June. By November local intensive care unit beds were full, but what frightened me even more occurred in December: a nationwide casket shortage.
My minor hassles — staying home more than I would have liked, wearing a face covering in public — are nothing compared to the tremendous loss so many faced. Over and over we see how those who carry the heaviest burdens often have the smallest safety nets.
My older sister and I have been in each other’s “bubble” since I was born. Now each weekend we catch up in her living room, my only inside social interaction throughout the winter. I share my local newspapers with her, so I deliver what I call “a bag of old news.” She tests positive for COVID on a Saturday night before Christmas. The first few scary days after her diagnosis I pray she will be one of the lucky mild cases not one of the gasping, the intubated, the long haulers, the dead. I call her every day. “No cough,” she reports. “Feels like a bad cold.” She loses her sense of smell and taste, a tell-tale symptom that will last long past spring. She took the same pre-cautions as I did; we all play coronavirus roulette.
Sometime after the new year begins, Bruce tells me he thinks he’ll die before the pandemic ends. I playfully slap him. Still, he seems just fine with his daily routine: write in the morning, check email, work out for a few hours, shower, put on clean sweatpants, have a drink and then dinner, read in the chair, watch a movie, fall asleep. Repeat. He goes weeks without talking to anyone but me. We live in ruts, safe and happy.
One Monday he doesn’t hear me ask him to put some grocery items on his list. When he comes home without what I want, we trade back and forth barbs. Me with words, Bruce with looks.
He finally says, “You’re dangerously close to buying your own beer.” I huff down the hall to my office and close the door. There at my desk laughter starts as a tickle in my throat and then erupts. I apologize to him and say in his deep, calm voice, “You’re dangerously close to buying your own beer.” We howl at that for days.
Bruce buys piña colada ice cream bars, even though they were not on the list. Each night when he eats one, I sing lines from “The Piña Colada Song.” Tuesday: “I was tired of my lady; we’d been together too long.” Wednesday: “If you like ... gettin’ caught in the rain.” Thursday: “If you’re not into yoga.” Friday: “If you have half a brain.”
Now he buys strawberry flavored.
One weekend I take Bruce’s books off the shelves to dust and rearrange. All 813. The faded stamp “Sunny Times Sanatorium” inside one tome makes me wonder about the former owner; the inscriptions from Bruce’s old girlfriends (“love always and forever”) make me smile. I open a Jack Gilbert collection to this page: “We think of lifetimes as mostly the exceptional and sorrows ... The uncommon parts. But the best is often when nothing is happening.” Welcome to our world.
Tonight Bruce kicks my butt at War. Neither of us played this card game since we had small children. It’s February. We’re trying new ways to entertain each other. I tell him, “That’s the funniest thing you’ve ever said.” The next day we can’t recall what it was.
We get through the winter of 2021 the way we always did: hunkered down with reading materials and multiple remotes. Each Sunday night I tape a handwritten schedule to the front of the fridge, so I can build my life around these two weekly basketball staples, the Badgers and the Celtics.
While my Facebook friends take up piano or purge every closet or bake so much sourdough they beg for people to take bread off their hands, I transition from 2020 articles like “6 Ways to Turn Self Isolation into Self Improvement” to 2021’s “Stop Trying to Be Productive.” The world may have shut down, but for many of us here on Lake Hallie life goes on as usual. A few weeks after our long stretch of frigid February temperatures, the lake melts in only four days, faster and earlier than we’ve ever seen. Just what we need when we need it, the Great Blue Heron arrives from Florida in early March. Bruce and I stand at the window and watch its graceful shrugs in the shallows, its slow-motion steps toward slippery prey.
I visit my across-the-lake-neighbor Helen. We chat at her kitchen table, and she nibbles on the oatmeal cookies I made. Soon she’s dialing the phone. “Larry would love to see you,” she tells me before saying into the receiver: “Come over right now. We have company.” Pause. “It’s just Patti.”
Two minutes later Larry walks across his yard to Helen’s. I haven’t seen either of them indoors for over a year. He sits next to me. “I got the shot,” he says. “Me too,” I tell him.
“No different than when we all got the polio vaccine,” Larry says to Helen. What these two octogenarians have lived through.
In April, I go to Leinie Lodge. Vaccinated? Then come celebrate with complimentary beer. A genius marketing campaign, “Beer and Shots.” Bruce and I are two of the first 1867 people who sign up online. The number reflects the year Leinenkugel’s began brewing. Also genius.
One-hundred years from now, if Leinenkugel’s Brewing Co. commemorates the end of this pandemic, how quaint it will seem to future Chippewa Valley residents — perhaps arriving on their hovercrafts — that back in 2021 people toasted their vaccinations with a pint of Leinie’s. Today I know: I am a witness to history. We show our vaccination certificates, take off our masks and drink the best kind of beer. Chippewa-made, ice cold, and free.