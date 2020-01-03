A Stanley woman is accused of embezzling more than $35,000 over a three-year period from an Eau Claire promotional products company where she worked.
Karen A. Towberman, 45, was charged Friday in Eau Claire County Court with two felony counts of theft in a business setting.
Towberman is scheduled to make her initial court appearance on Feb. 6.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire police met with the owner of Dean and Associates about the possible embezzlement of money from the business by Towberman, who was the office manager.
The embezzlement occurred from 2013-15.
Dean and Associates specializes in promotional products and clothing such as pens, calendars, mugs, t-shirts and hats.
The owner said Towberman began working for the company in 2011.
He said he suspected somebody was embezzling money and noted that Towberman was authorized to use the company credit cards to pay vendors and expenses.
The owner said he then checked the business checking account at RCU and found unauthorized payments to Towberman.
Police interviewed Towberman and she admitted to writing unauthorized company checks to herself.
Towberman said she had no idea when she started writing the unauthorized checks.
She said she wrote the first check to pay for her health insurance. She said she was on BadgerCare and what she was covered for was nowhere near what she was charged for, and ended up having to pay.
Towberman said she believed the second unauthorized check was used for groceries.
When asked how many times she wrote unauthorized checks, Towberman said, “I have no idea. I couldn’t even guess.”
Towberman said she has two children and received little to no child support.
If convicted of the charges, Towberman could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.