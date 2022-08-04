CHIPPEWA FALLS — A former Chippewa Falls woman accused by authorities of stabbing her husband in the chest last October has entered a not guilty plea.

Ashley M. Dietrich, 34, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree reckless injury-domestic abuse. Dietrich, now of Thorp, posted a $100,000 cash bond in November. As terms of her release, she can’t have any contact with the victim.

Contact: chris.vetter@ecpc.com