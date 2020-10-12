EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire woman has the opportunity to avoid a criminal conviction for neglecting at least 28 cats in her residence.
Marilee A. Marincel, 66, 2217 Altoona Ave., pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to a misdemeanor count of mistreating animals.
Misdemeanor counts of intentionally or negligently providing improper indoor animal shelter ventilation, providing improper animal shelter space and negligently providing improper animal shelter sanitation standards were dismissed but considered by Judge Michael Schumacher at sentencing.
As part of a one-year deferred agreement with prosecutors, the charge of mistreating animals will be dismissed if Marincel, among other things, pays a $250 fine and commits no new crimes.
Marincel's co-defendant, Robert G. Marincel, 60, also of 2217 Altoona Ave., returns to court today.
According to the criminal complaint:
Authorities were sent to the Marincels’ residence July 2 on a report that they were housing several cats and the living conditions in the house were unfit for human habitation. Authorities approached the residence and could detect a strong odor of animal urine. They also found two cats in the driveway.
Robert Marincel told authorities they were in the process of moving. He said the odor was because he hadn’t had time to clean the litter boxes.
Marilee Marincel told authorities the cats were in good health and that she buys them food before she gets food for herself.
Officers entered the home. One officer said the smell of animal urine and feces was overwhelming despite wearing a blue surgical mask. One officer located multiple cat beds around the house and multiple cats lounging around the living room. Officers were also greeted by two dogs.
Officers found three full litter boxes in a hallway. The hallway was also layered with fecal matter. A man at the residence told authorities the Marincels had 250 cats when they previously lived in Durand. Officers gave the couple a chance to clean the house.
Authorities collected 28 cats. Additional cats were running around outside.
Several of the cats appeared to have respiratory issues. Multiple kittens were underweight. All the animals were taken to Northside Animal Hospital for treatment.
Seven of the cats had serious issues. One cat had a severely prolapsed rectum, a possible hernia and a severe infection in the tail. The doctor said this cat may have to be euthanized.
Every cat examined was suffering from varying degrees of an upper respiratory infection. The cats were being treated for this condition. They were also being vaccinated and treated for fleas and worms.