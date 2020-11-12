EAU CLAIRE — A former caregiver for an Eau Claire group home resident has the opportunity to avoid a criminal conviction for repeatedly neglecting the resident for hours at a time by leaving her in a car.
The resident is non-verbal and has diminished capacity, police said.
Annriel N. Johnson, 20, 1120 Meridian Heights Drive, pleaded guilty Thursday in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of intentionally causing neglect to a resident.
As part of a three-year deferred agreement with prosecutors, the felony count will be amended to a misdemeanor count of abuse and neglect of patients and residents if Johnson pays a $250 fine, commits no new crimes and performs 120 hours of community service.
Johnson must also pay an undetermined amount of restitution, have no contact with the victim, and not work with or care for any vulnerable people.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire police officer was sent to 1120 Meridian Heights Drive at 3:45 p.m. April 3 to check on a person. An anonymous caller said there was a vehicle in the parking lot and a person was in the back seat.
The caller said another person threw a blanket over the person in the back seat before going upstairs to an apartment. The caller said this happens frequently and the person in the back seat is left in the vehicle for hours at a time.
The officer discovered the vehicle was registered to a group home for people with disabilities.
The vehicle was running. The officer opened the back door of the vehicle and found a woman hiding underneath a blanket with only her feet visible.
At the time, the outside temperature was 32 degrees. The inside of the vehicle did not feel significantly warmer than the outside temperature.
The officer went to Johnson’s apartment. She confirmed she was a caregiver for the woman and had been driving the vehicle with the woman in the back seat. Johnson said she sometimes took the woman on car rides.
Johnson said she stopped at her apartment 10 minutes earlier to use the bathroom and grab her charger. Johnson said she did this about twice a week and leaves the woman alone in the vehicle for about 10 minutes while she goes inside to get various items.
The officer then spoke with residents of Johnson’s building. They said Johnson parks her vehicle in the lot for an extended period of time on almost a daily basis. The residents said there is always another person in the vehicle.
The officer then went to the woman’s residence on Violet Avenue and spoke with her primary caregiver. The primary caregiver said other caregivers are instructed to never leave the woman by herself because she is self injuring.
The primary caregiver said that in the past, the woman has had to wear both a helmet and straight jacket to prevent her from injuring herself.
A supervisor at the group home told police staff were taking the woman on car rides to get her out of the house. The supervisor said it would be highly inappropriate for the woman to be left unattended in the vehicle for long periods of time.
The officer spoke with Johnson again. She reiterated that she never left the woman alone for more than 10 minutes.
Johnson disputed witness accounts indicating the woman was left in the vehicle for two to three hours at a time on almost a daily basis.
The woman’s sister told police it is completely unacceptable to leave the woman alone for any period of time as she requires around-the-clock supervision.