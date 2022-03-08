AUGUSTA — A woman in the Augusta school district has donated $2.5 million to help the district build a new school auditorium, the district announced.
Jennifer Livermore Bethke offered to donate the $2.5 million after the district sent out a community survey, which asked community members to give feedback on proposed facility projects including maintenance, repairs, classroom updates, an elementary gym and building a new auditorium.
“We are incredibly grateful for this generous donation and the opportunities it will provide,” said district administrator Ryan Nelson in a statement.
Bethke and her late husband Victor are graduates of the Augusta school district.
The district said in a news release: “Jennifer wants students to have access to high-quality experiences during their time in school and feels a performing arts center will do just that.”
The district plans to host drama classes, theater performances, band concerts and large gatherings at the new performing arts center.
CESA 10 will be construction manager for the project.
In a facility planning document on its website, the school district said it would need a successful $12.5 million referendum to complete maintenance repairs, classroom additions, a new auditorium and a new elementary school gym. The auditorium portion would cost about $2.5 million, the district estimated. (The district’s last building referendum was in 1998.)
The district currently holds band, choir and other music performances in a gymnasium, and holds theatre shows on a stage at an off-site gym. It has had problems involving scheduling conflicts for physical education classes, and transporting students to and from the off-site gym each day for practices also presents issues, the district said.
For the $2.5 million price tag the district could build a 200 to 400-person performing arts center at the Augusta Middle-High School complex, E19320 Bartig Rd., it said on its website.
