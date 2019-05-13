A 26-year-old Eau Claire woman is facing multiple criminal charges after investigators found a marijuana grow operation in her home.
Angelica C. Nelson, 844 Revere St., recently was charged in Eau Claire County Court with one felony count each of maintaining a drug trafficking place and manufacturing marijuana, and one misdemeanor count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing an officer.
During her initial court appearance, Nelson was ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and report to the Community Transition Center for testing. She also signed a $2,500 signature bond.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 9:50 a.m. April 30, investigators with the West Central Drug Task Force went to Nelson’s residence to execute a search warrant. One of them knocked on the door, but he received no answer despite hearing someone possibly moving around inside.
Nelson eventually met investigators at the door, and then she walked to a back bedroom, where there were two small children.
One of the investigators explained they were there because a controlled buy of methamphetamine had been made at the residence, and a small child had been present at the time.
The investigator asked Nelson why it had taken her so long to answer the door, and she said she had been changing a diaper. When asked if she had hidden any illegal substances in the house, Nelson said she had flushed a used syringe down the toilet.
Nelson also admitted she had used methamphetamine the day prior and had relapse after being clean for the past three years. She said she had only used meth three or four times in the past three or four weeks.
When asked if there was anything illegal in the room, Nelson opened a dresser drawer and handed the investigator a glass pipe that smelled of burnt marijuana.
Nelson said she shared the home with her mother and any items located in the residence were hers.
Another investigator found a small marijuana grow operation consisting of one plant bearing a marijuana leaf in one of the home’s bedrooms.
Investigators seized the plant, along with a box containing approximately 10 pieces of drug paraphernalia.
The house was in a state of disarray and not fit for children, according to an investigator, and they were eventually removed from the residence and placed with a family member.
Nelson was transported to the Eau Claire County Jail.