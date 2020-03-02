An Eleva woman will spend three years in prison for driving while intoxicated for the ninth time and causing three traffic crashes on the same day in May 2018.
Shelley L. Walek, 58, pleaded no contest Monday in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of ninth-offense operating while intoxicated.
Judge John Manydeeds ordered Walek to spend five years on extended supervision following her release from prison.
As conditions of supervision, Walek cannot drink alcohol or enter taverns. She must pay restitution, the amount of which is still to be determined.
Walek must pay a $600 fine, undergo a drug and alcohol assessment, and receive any recommended counseling, programming or treatment.
Walek’s driver’s license was also revoked for three years.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire police officer responded to Lorch Avenue and Highway 93 at 5:33 p.m. May 7, 2018, for a two-vehicle crash.
The officer was informed that one of the drivers suspected the other driver of being intoxicated. The officer learned the alleged intoxicated driver wanted to leave the scene of the crash.
The officer made contact with Walek, one of the drivers involved in the crash. Walek was leaning against a car, and her words were mumbled and slurred. Walek said she did not remember hitting another vehicle. The front end of her vehicle was heavily damaged.
Walek said she had not been drinking. She said she was taking antibiotics for pneumonia along with two Benadryl. She denied taking any other drugs. A package of sleeping medication was found in her purse.
Walek was unable to complete field sobriety tests.
Officers learned Walek was actually involved in three separate crashes in a short period of time that same day. Walek rear-ended a vehicle stopped at traffic lights on Highway 93 and struck a second vehicle on a different road before her collision at Lorch Avenue and Highway 93 in Eau Claire.
She was arrested for operating while intoxicated.
Walek was previously convicted of operating while intoxicated in July 1994 in Minnesota, in February 1994 and March 1997 in Polk County, in January 1995 and twice in January 1999 in Dunn County, and in January 2010 and February 2012 in Eau Claire County.