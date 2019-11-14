An Eau Claire woman convicted four years ago of exposing her children to methamphetamine will spend five years on probation for doing it again.
Jennifer A. Komp, 40, 709 McDonough St., pleaded no contest this week in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of causing mental harm to a child and two misdemeanor counts of neglecting a child.
Komp also pleaded no contest to unrelated charges of possession of methamphetamine, operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, bail jumping and obstructing an officer.
As conditions of probation, Judge Michael Schumacher ordered Komp to undergo an alcohol and drug assessment and maintain absolute sobriety.
Komp cannot have contact with known drug dealers or users. Contact with her children must be approved by the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services.
According to the criminal complaint:
The human services department received a report of child neglect Feb. 18 involving Komp’s 11-, 10-, and 8-year-old children at their residence.
Police conducted hair follicle tests on the children and all were positive for the presence of methamphetamine.
Komp admitted to police she relapsed and used methamphetamine.
Komp is the primary caregiver for the children and social workers received reports that she smokes methamphetamine and there is frequent traffic in and out of the residence at odd hours, which frightens some of her children and makes it difficult for them to sleep.
Komp was convicted of felony counts of bail jumping and possession of methamphetamine, and misdemeanor counts of neglecting a child and retail theft in October 2015 in Eau Claire County.
Komp received three years of probation. She was ordered to undergo an alcohol and drug assessment and not use any illegal drugs or paraphernalia.
“It is extremely important for you to figure out how to turn things around,” then-Eau Claire County Judge Brian Wright told Komp at her sentencing hearing.
In that case, hair follicle tests on two of her children tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.
In the current case, Komp told police she relapsed a couple of weeks after completing AIM Treatment Court for single mothers.
She said she was using methamphetamine a couple of times a week.
Komp also admitted to operating a motor vehicle, with her children in the vehicle, while under the influence of methamphetamine.