EAU CLAIRE — The former employee of a Fall Creek convenience store will spend two years on probation after authorities say she stole thousands of dollars worth of lottery tickets from the store.

Collin R. Devens, 36, of Eleva, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a misdemeanor count of theft. Two additional theft counts were dismissed but considered by Judge Michael Schumacher at sentencing.

