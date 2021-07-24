EAU CLAIRE — One of six people charged in connection with golf cart vandalism on three occasions in 2020 at Mill Run Golf Course will spend one year on probation.
Mai N. Yang, 19, 1114½ E. Madison St., pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a misdemeanor count of operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent.
Judge Sarah Harless gave Yang the option of spending five days in jail or performing 40 hours of community service.
As conditions of probation, Yang cannot have contact with her co-defendants or any golf course.
Yang must undergo any recommended programming or treatment and write a letter of apology to Mill Run Golf Course.
Yang's record will be expunged if she successfully completes her probation.
Co-defendant Caleb R. Crosby, 21, of Eau Claire, was previously sentenced.
The other four co-defendants are Jayda C. Fredrickson, 19, Antonio Golden, 20, Ivan I.B. Belger, 20 and Gavin Z. Beyerl, 19, all of Eau Claire.
According to the criminal complaint:
The three incidents of vandalism occurred at Mill Run Golf Course, 3905 Kane Road, in 2020 between April 24 and May 6.
The first incident occurred April 24, 2020. The golf course manager told police 10 golf carts were vandalized. A knife was found on scene, which was believed to be what the suspects used to get the carts running.
A flag pole for one of the greens was broken after it appeared to have been driven over by a cart.
Most of the carts had internal damage from joyriding. One cart was driven into a lake on the golf course.
The second incident occurred April 27-28, 2020. Two golf carts had been driven around the course, causing some minor damage to the course. Both of the carts had been abandoned in a pond. The damage to the two carts totaled $2,000.
The third incident occurred May 6, 2020. Five golf carts were found in various locations on the golf course. One cart was damaged after it was launched off an embankment adjacent to the clubhouse over a short brick retaining wall.
Authorities were able to identify the six suspects through a bank card that was left in the parking lot at Mill Run and through videos that were posted on social media.