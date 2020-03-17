CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Cadott woman accused of supplying drugs in March 2019 to a Holcombe woman who later died of an overdose has been convicted.
Breana J. Heuer, 23, 3474 250th St., pleaded no contest Monday in Chippewa County Court to first-degree recklessly endangering safety and manufacturing and delivering of amphetamine. Heuer was originally charged with first-degree reckless homicide.
Judge Steve Cray ordered a pre-sentence investigation, with a sentencing hearing on May 22. Heuer’s other charges were read in to the court record and dismissed.
Cray also revoked Heuer’s bond; she had posted a $3,500 cash bond on July 1 but has been in the Chippewa County Jail since Oct. 26, online jail records show.
According to the criminal complaint, Carissa R. Kasmeirski and her boyfriend were smoking meth at a home at 25251 27th Ave. in the town of Birch Creek on March 23, 2019, when Kasmeirski stopped breathing. A coroner arrived and pronounced Kasmeirski deceased at the scene.
An autopsy was performed in Minnesota two days later which confirmed she died from using meth.
The boyfriend, who has not been charged at this time, told law enforcement he purchased the drugs from a woman at a business in Chippewa Falls. The investigator was able to obtain video surveillance from that business and observed the drug sale occur.
Heuer was previously charged in 2018 with possessing meth, drug paraphernalia and bail jumping. She also was charged in Clark County in April with possessing meth, controlled substances and illegally-obtained prescriptions, plus resisting an officer.
This is the third overdose death in the past three years in the county where the person who supplied the drugs has been charged with homicide.