A temporary employee of Eau Claire County’s finance department will spend seven months in jail for writing and depositing a $15,000 check to herself and a second $5,000 check to her landlord.
Susan M. O’Connor, 51, formerly of Eau Claire and now of Cameron, was sentenced recently in Eau Claire County Court to two felony counts of theft in a business setting.
Dunn County Judge James Peterson placed O’Connor on three years of probation, fined her $3,039 and ordered her to pay $19,929 in restitution.
As conditions of probation, O’Connor cannot hold any positions where she has access to money.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire County Administrator Kathryn Schauf contacted the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office July 23, 2018, about the two checks authored by O’Connor, who was hired June 4, 2018, through a temporary services agency for a job in the finance department.
The check to O’Connor’s landlord was issued on July 6, 2018. The check to herself was issued on July 17, 2018.
By the time the finance department and treasurer’s office determined the checks were suspicious, O’Connor had already deposited the checks into an RCU account she had opened.
Video provided by RCU showed O’Connor depositing the two checks.
An investigation showed O’Connor took steps to try to hide the two fraudulent checks.
O’Connor’s job duties included the ability to enter invoices, enter a payment address to vendor numbers, write checks, and upload positive pay files to the bank.
Authorities froze O’Connor’s bank account on July 24, 2018.
A review of all the county checks written by O’Connor showed these two checks were the only ones in question.
A detective obtained a list of judgments and other financial defaults related to O’Connor and it totaled nearly $185,000.
O’Connor told authorities the check to her landlord was for past due rent.
The check to herself was “just poor judgment,” O’Connor said.
She said she wrote the check to pay bills.
“You know, when I stop and think about it, it truly was just pure stupidity, no excuses,” she said.
When asked what she did with the $15,000, O’Connor said she paid bills, paid money she owed to her mother and stepfather and spent $1,000 for a trip to Pennsylvania.
O’Connor said she spent all but about $2,900 of the $15,000.
“My main concern is I’ll face up to what I’ve done,” O’Connor told authorities.
“It was poor judgment on my part. It was a bad decision and I’ll face it. And I will pay it all back. I don’t know how but I will,” she said.
This is the second embezzlement case in recent years involving county money.
Former Eau Claire County treasurer Larry Lokken and Kay Onarheim, his deputy, were convicted and sent to prison for stealing $625,758 between 2011 and 2013. A police investigation uncovered evidence that the embezzlement went further back and the total was about $1.39 million.