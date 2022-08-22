EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire woman has the opportunity to avoid a felony conviction for stealing more than $2,500 by forging checks from her brother’s closed bank account and depositing the money into a new account she opened at a different bank.

Allessandra M. Sylvesteri, 35, 633 Balcom St., pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of fraud against a financial institution.

