Maria Guzman’s unlikely journey over the past year sounds like the script of a Hollywood movie.
But the real-life plot — woman rises from being homeless and on the brink of suicide to being expected to win a city council seat — might be panned by critics as too unrealistic.
Guzman’s rags-to-riches story, however, is no fictional tale.
Just last March Guzman was down on her luck, with no place to call home, when she walked into the Sojourner House homeless shelter in downtown Eau Claire for the first night of what would be about a seven-month stay.
She moved into an Altoona apartment in October, and on April 7, barring a successful write-in campaign by a late challenger, should be elected to a seat on the Altoona City Council. Guzman, 58, is running unopposed for the District 3 seat previously held by Andrew Schlafer, who is not seeking reelection.
“While I was staying at Sojourner, I never would have believed this could happen to me,” Guzman said last week, leaning on the chair she routinely slept in at the homeless shelter. “I’m still a little numb, but I’m so excited.”
Guzman, who grew up in an abusive household, said her spiral into homelessness began after her husband died and she collapsed from exhaustion while working three jobs and raising a grandson in Philadelphia, where she lived most of her life before following family to Chicago and eventually Eau Claire.
As someone who once passed out shoes and volunteered to help the homeless in Philadelphia, Guzman, after a family conflict last spring, found herself taking shelter at Sojourner House and asking for a free pair of shoes from the Chippewa Valley Street Ministry.
Distraught about life on the streets, Guzman said she considered herself “no use to anyone” and “a waste of space.”
She was contemplating suicide by jumping off a downtown Eau Claire bridge in May when a passerby asked if she was OK, Guzman said. That small act of kindness led to being admitted to a local hospital, getting mental health treatment and enjoying a fresh start.
Home sweet home
Guzman’s next big break came late last year when her strong work ethic, disciplined financial savings and effervescent personality helped land her an efficiency apartment in a new affordable housing project in Altoona called Solis Circle.
After being persuaded by Sojourner House director Brianne Berres to attend the facility’s ribbon-cutting ceremony, Guzman went to King’s Closet, a free clothing store in downtown Eau Claire for people in need, to pick out a new outfit. Shortly after arriving at the event, she found herself face-to-face with Altoona Mayor Brendan Pratt, who recalls meeting a well-dressed, smiling woman before the event and assuming she was a community member curious about the project.
Pratt was stunned when Guzman remarked “I finally have a home” and went on to explain that she had been homeless and would be one of Solis Circle’s first tenants.
The day was a whirlwind for Guzman, who also met state Rep. Jesse James, Altoona Police Chief Kelly Bakken, Altoona city administrator Mike Golat and other local dignitaries who were a far cry from her usual crowd.
The officials asked her to say a few words to attendees and even to wield the scissors for the ribbon cutting.
“It was amazing, and it’s been amazing ever since,” she said with her signature smile.
When the festivities were over, Guzman was thrilled to move her few humble possessions into her new apartment.
“For the first month I slept on the floor with my comforter, and I tell you it felt so good,” she said. “It felt like I was sleeping on a Posturepedic.”
She used the racks from the apartment’s convection oven as a nightstand, where she kept a pile of books and her alarm clock, which ensured she would get up in time for her jobs as a housekeeper for Sojourner House and receptionist at the Eau Claire Job Center.
Guzman grinned as she proudly showed off photos on her cellphone of the initial cozy arrangement and of how she since has furnished the place with a sofa sleeper, table, chairs, kitchen accessories and decorations donated to her by multiple people and agencies.
“That’s my little palace,” she said. “I’ve been very blessed.”
Surprising suggestion
Almost immediately, Pratt said, he noticed that Guzman became a leader among tenants at Solis Circle, a renovated former assisted living facility, and clearly cared deeply about what happened to the facility and its residents.
With no car and recognizing the inconvenience for herself and others in the neighborhood of walking about a mile to the nearest bus stop, she even started a petition to lobby the city to get a bus route closer to the development — a change Pratt is already discussing with Eau Claire Transit.
In November, while attending a roundtable discussion among Altoona officials and Solis Circle residents, Pratt approached Guzman with a suggestion that would have seemed unimaginable when she was homeless a few months earlier: He asked if she would consider running for Altoona City Council.
“It was just surreal,” recalled Guzman, who initially was worried she wasn’t qualified and said she’d have to think about it.
“You have to understand that being homeless takes so much away from you,” she said. “You don’t just lose material things. You lose yourself in the process.”
Pratt assured her she had what it takes.
Before the filing deadline, Guzman had come around and she agreed to fill out the necessary paperwork and throw her hat in the ring to run for public office.
Already an energetic advocate for affordable housing and the homeless, she decided serving on the council would be an ideal way to have a say in what services are provided to those in need.
She knows from personal experience that homeless people need help and that such assistance can change their lives.
“I want people to know these services are helping,” she said.
Unusual perspective
Those who know Guzman are confident she will be up to the task of serving on the council.
“We’re excited to have her join the council,” Pratt said. “She’ll bring a different perspective to the council — her life experiences and her perspectives of people in need in the community. She’s been there. She’s lived it.”
In addition, Guzman is outgoing and outspoken, Pratt said, adding, “She won’t be shy about expressing her viewpoints, and that’s what we need.”
Berres, Sojourner’s director, said she is proud of Guzman’s rapid rise after so much struggle and knows it serves as an inspiration to others staying at the shelter.
“Maria is a strong, driven, independent and resourceful woman,” Berres said. “She’s got a spirit about her, a really giving and kind spirit, and she just wants to do good for other people. Her light shines so bright.”
Mike Henry, an advocate for the homeless and street pastor for Chippewa Valley Street Ministry, called Guzman’s turnaround astounding and looks forward to seeing what someone with her firsthand knowledge of life on the street can bring to local government.
“We definitely need Maria’s perspective to be heard and made public,” Henry said, citing a 2019 report showing Eau Claire County is one of the state’s poorest counties and that about half of residents live paycheck to paycheck.
In addition to adding a minority viewpoint to the council, Guzman, who was adopted and raised by a Puerto Rican mother, also will bring her insights about poverty, homelessness and the services needed to help people overcome those challenges, Henry said.
Returning the favor
Thinking back to the day her spirits were so low she almost took her own life, Guzman is quick to credit the folks from Sojourner, the Job Center, Positive Avenues, Chippewa Valley Street Ministry and other agencies for the essential roles they played in helping her rebound from that despair.
“The reason I’m here is because I have the biggest support group I’ve ever had in my life. All these people just opened their arms to me and saw things in me that I never saw,” she said.
“I owe my new life to the people in Eau Claire and Altoona,” said Guzman, who views serving on the council as a way to give back to the community that has done so much for her.
That next step in her incredible journey will begin April 21 when she takes the oath of office at Altoona City Hall.