After working as an investigator for an insurance company for 17 years, Robin Johnson’s job was eliminated in December 2016.
Johnson also was co-owner of Zanzibar Restaurant in Menomonie, but she was looking for a new full-time job.
“I did a job search for seven, eight months, looking for investigator roles,” Johnson said. “But I didn’t feel passionate about it anymore. I felt at the crossroads of wanting to do something new.”
Johnson had earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Columbia College in Missouri, but she decided she wanted to go back to school. She was interested in marketing, and starting a new career in that field. She returned to school in fall 2017.
“I jumped with both feet,” she said.
On Tuesday, Johnson will graduate from Chippewa Valley Technical College with certificates from the marketing and digital marketing programs.
“I wanted to change my career path,” she said. “It was a big learning curve. I had to put in a lot of time and research into it, but I’ve always loved research.”
She started to learn about “search engine optimization” and targeting audiences and executing digital marketing strategies.
“It’s like learning a whole new language,” she said.
Johnson decided it was important to get both certificates.
“As I took more classes, I saw more of the need for the digital marketing strategies,” she said.
Johnson praised her teachers, and her fellow students, who helped her to learn, and showed that they wanted her to succeed. Most of the students in her classes were teenagers or in their early 20s.
“It’s great because I’ve learned a lot from them,” she said.
Johnson hasn’t found a job yet, but she’s eager to begin.
“I plan to still take some online classes after I graduate, just to stay sharp,” she said.
Johnson wasn’t a stranger to using the internet to promote events; for the past 11 years, she has raised dollars at charitable events on behalf of her step-daughter, Cammie Johnson, who died in 2007 from complications from diabetes. Robin Johnson said the events have generated $360,000 over the past decade, with money going toward scholarships for students who go to nursing school.