EAU CLAIRE — An Augusta woman has the opportunity to avoid a criminal conviction for tasing herself and two children, ages 6 and 9, at an Augusta residence.

Stacie K. Revord, 31, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of intentionally causing bodily harm by physical abuse of a child.

