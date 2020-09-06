CHIPPEWA FALLS — A lengthy list of acronyms after her name on a LinkedIn account — also known as post-nominal letters — is a testament to Lois Peloquin’s degrees and certifications.
The most recent of these were certifications in foot care, which Peloquin earned just a couple of years ago at the age of 80. It’s just one of many areas in which Peloquin has earned specialized training during more than a half-century of nursing, mostly in the Chippewa Valley.
“I will tell you this,” Peloquin shrugs during an interview on the porch of her Chippewa Falls home near Lake Wissota, “nursing has done more for me than I’ve done for it.”
That’s highly debatable.
After graduating from Chippewa Falls High School, Peloquin, 82, opted for the St. Joseph’s School of Nursing in Marshfield. She laments that women had few choices at the time — basically limited to becoming a secretary, nurse, teacher or wife, she said — despite, by her own admission, not being a stellar student.
“I barely got into the program,” she said of the Marshfield nursing school, “and barely stayed there.”
Nevertheless, she made it through the coursework and remains friends with several of her former classmates, who lived under the supervision of nuns and housemothers.
“We lived in a dorm,” Peloquin said. “We studied together, worked together and went out together. It was a different life than it is now.”
Lifelong learner
Peloquin eventually added to her resume a Bachelor of Arts degree from Winona State (Minn.) University, a Bachelor of Science in nursing from the University at Albany (SUNY) and a master’s in education at UW-Stout.
Peloquin returned to the Chippewa Valley after her education in Marshfield, working at Luther Hospital and St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls. Her husband, Dan, worked for Cray Research. Balancing life, work and her continuing education wasn’t always easy.
While working the night shift at St. Joseph’s, the Peloquin family was limited to one car. Dan would load the vehicle with the kids in their pajamas and pick up Lois at about 11 p.m. from work.
“It sounds maybe terrible,” Peloquin said, “but it was so wonderful ... finishing the shift and then have those precious kids in the car when you got off duty. I loved the feeling.”
On one occasion at Winona State, one of her young sons, Greg, jumped into a bus of college students to go to a baseball game. Her sons also include Brad, Kipp and Michael. During a visit to UW-Eau Claire, she couldn’t immediately find one of the four. It turns out he had harmlessly fallen into a creek and was taken care of by passers-by.
“All my kids went on to college,” Peloquin said with a grin. “So (the experiences) couldn’t have been that bad.”
Peloquin went on to teach at Chippewa Valley Technical College before doing the same for Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College. Other titles have included associate director of nursing at Barron Memorial Medical Center and both education coordinator and director of nursing for Heyde Health System. Ultimately, Peloquin returned to teaching.
With her training in nail and foot care, Peloquin was scheduled to instruct during UW-Eau Claire continuing education programs on the subject this year, but the sessions were canceled due to COVID concerns. She also volunteers her expertise at free clinics in Eau Claire and Menomonie and at other sites.
Peloquin still feels she could work full time.
“Why would I retire,” she said, “when I love my job?”
Mary Ellen Stolder, program director for graduate nursing at Viterbo University, couldn’t argue that point. The two became close friends while teaching at CVTC.
“Lois is the essence of successful aging,” Stolder said. “She has the energy of a 20-year-old and is one of the most interesting conversationalists you’ll ever meet.
“She is a lifelong learner too. There isn’t anything that intimidates her about developing new skills such as becoming an expert in foot care. She traveled all over the country to learn these skills to bring back home.”
Seasonal work
During many summers, Peloquin worked as a camp nurse. She served in that role at the Eau Claire YMCA’s Camp Manitou, which allowed her children to enroll for free, and Camp Jackpine. At Manitou, she recalls being popular with the campers because she had a TV. Less appealing is the memory of being in a cabin so overrun with mice that she spent a night in the cook’s quarters. Peloquin also worked at camps of shorter lengths that served stroke patients and those with diabetes.
Peloquin spent time as a traveling nurse as well, which took her to Florida, Arizona and California. The wages were generous, she said, and family members would visit during her three-month stays.
Armed with such experience, Peloquin has developed curriculum for nursing assistant courses at multiple local nursing homes.
Less-than-favorable memories that stand out for Peloquin during a career in nursing include:
• She immediately fainted after being vaccinated when she went to school in Marshfield.
• She pricked her thumb on the first shot she ever administered.
• At a time when many items were reused in health care, after being washed, wrapped and sterilized, she burned to a crisp a catheter she had boiling on a stove.
Peloquin also takes note of the many changes in health care that have occurred over time. Such observations included:
• After cataract surgery, she and others had to line the patient with sandbags so they wouldn’t move their head. They couldn’t comb the patient’s hair for a week.
• The remaining slivers from bars of soap would be put in pitchers, boiled down and used for enemas.
• In Marshfield, when doctors would enter a room the nurses would have to get up from their chairs so the doctors would have a place to sit.
• While at CVTC, Peloquin took students to a group therapy session at the Tomah VA Medical Center, where everyone was smoking. She added that country music wasn’t allowed “because it’s too sad.”
Peloquin is quick to add, however, that the good times have far outweighed the bad.
Once, a young Amish woman was sick with eclampsia, and Peloquin and other nurses dutifully stayed by her side. She pulled through, and the doctor in charge of the case bought them all earrings for their assistance.
“It’s the little things that make a big difference,” Peloquin said.
While getting psychiatric training at Winnebago State Hospital, there was a dance at which a patient asked Peloquin to dance. She accepted, and a professor in attendance who observed the gesture offered her a full ride to UW-Madison for school.
On the road
One outside-the-office passion for Peloquin is travel. Training and conferences have taken her all over the U.S., and New York City has been a frequent destination both with university programs and on her own.
Peloquin has traveled to Russia twice, Thailand, Europe and Japan. She’s taken trips through clubs and organizations with her grandchildren in tow.
Stolder has at times been Peloquin’s travel companion.
“Lois is quite the globetrotter,” she said. “If you travel with her, she has never met a stranger. She is a legendary letter and postcard writer, and her notes about everyday life are treasures for safekeeping.”
The coronavirus has curbed such journeys for now. Immediate family is allowed in the Peloquin home, but most visitors are understandably limited to safe-distance socializing on the porch. She and her husband, who were high school sweethearts and married in 1961, miss going out for dinner.
Nevertheless, Peloquin continues to add to her professional accomplishments. She still takes in online educational programs about every two weeks. Last year, she and a few others got their paper, “Expanding a Foot Care Education Product for Nurses,” published in the Journal of Wound, Ostomy and Continence Nursing.
“I’d rather go to a class than go to the beach,” Peloquin said with a smile.
As someone who would rather seek out and listen to advice than give it, Peloquin did note that for those interested in the field, “You can do absolutely anything in nursing.” She said for some it’s important to get in with as advanced a degree as possible but added that, “you can pick at getting a higher degree after that if you desire.”
Peloquin hopes her story inspires others to pursue careers in nursing, an industry in which there’s a significant shortage of workers because of retirements and other factors.
“Being a nurse was not a job for me,” Peloquin said. “It was an opportunity to do anything I wanted to do — joy and fun in a career day after day, year after year.
“And it’s still going on.”