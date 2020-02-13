BARRON -- A Cumberland woman was injured Thursday when she was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning outside Almena.
According to a news release from the Barron County Sheriff's Office:
The Barron County 911 Center received a call at 5:19 a.m. Thursday of a car versus pedestrian accident on Highway P near the Holiday Gas Station. Deputies arrived on scene and determined that Lolita Kohler, 71, of Cumberland was outside her vehicle after getting stuck in a drift on P just north of Almena, when she was struck by a vehicle driven by Mataya Fogelberg, 20, of Turtle Lake.
Kohler was taken by private vehicle to the gas station in Almena. She then was transported by Cumberland Ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland in Barron with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Contributing factors to the crash were road conditions and drifting snow.
This crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.
Almena Fire and Barron County First Responders assisted on the call.