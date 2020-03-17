It’s been 12 years since Anna Graaskamp says she first walked through those gray doors at Zorn Arena to watch a UW-Eau Claire women’s basketball game.
She was a fourth grader at the time, there to watch UWEC star Becca Bestul – then Becca Spaeth – and the 21-6 Blugolds. She remembers going with her father Pieter Graaskamp and being amazed by the atmosphere and how “cool” Zorn Arena was.
Years later she remembers watching UW-Eau Claire’s Ellen Plendl and being awed by her 6-foot-5 frame and the power with which she sent shots ricocheting away from the basket. At the time Graaskamp – now 6-feet tall – saw herself in Plendl and wanted to become a Blugold and star in Zorn Arena.
For four years Graaskamp did her best to live up to her Blugolds role models. It wasn’t always easy for her, and yet her career both on and off the court was exceptional. She started 69 of her 73 career games and scored just shy of 1,000 career points despite missing her entire junior year to injury. Now, as she bids adieu to Blugolds navy and gold, she hopes that she made a difference for the next generation of Eau Claire girls who can look up to her and picture themselves running up and down the court at Zorn.
There was a moment in Graaskamp’s career when things almost went in a very different direction. She was playing at Eau Claire Memorial and wanted to study physical therapy at UW-La Crosse and get away from her hometown.
“My senior year of high school I was convinced I was going to get out of Eau Claire,” she said. “I was done with it and I thought I needed to experience what else was out there.”
The Eagles had been hard after her and she was all but committed to head to La Crosse when she sat down for a meeting with Eau Claire athletic director Dan Schumacher and Blugolds coach Tonja Englund.
Englund remembers the first time she noticed Graaskamp at a Memorial game during Graaskamp’s sophomore year of high school. She hadn’t come to the game specifically for Graaskamp when she noticed the Old Abes’ post player.
“She still is that same player in the fact that she is very skilled,” Englund said. “She’s a very skilled player, well coached, and that’s what really stuck out to me when she was younger.”
It took a while for Graaskamp to come around to the idea of playing in Eau Claire, but eventually she was convinced late in her senior year and decided to commit.
“I probably gave coach a heart attack making her wait so long,” Graaskamp joked.
Graaskamp said she was petrified the first time she stepped out onto the court to start her first college game during her freshman season against St. Catherine.
“I remember coming into the first game here and being told I was going to start and thinking, ‘Oh my God, what am I going to do? What if I mess up? I hope to just score one basket,’” she said.
Englund has no recollection of Graaskamp showing any nerves that game. She said Graaskamp was confident right from the start and her box score that night suggests some serious talent.
Eight points, 11 rebounds, 33 minutes. All three categories were team highs.
What jumped out to Graaskamp right away was the physicality of college basketball. Through her three-year varsity basketball career at Memorial, Graaskamp never once dealt with any sort of serious injury. She was a staple for the Old Abes, but when she got to UW-Eau Claire, that all changed.
First it was a concussion against UW-Whitewater in her freshman year that cost her three games. During her sophomore year it was plantar fasciitus that crept up and eventually turned into a stress fracture in her left foot.
“We went to Simpson and that was horrible, probably the worst game I’ve ever played because my foot was killing me,” Graaskamp recalled.
She played 17 minutes with just four points before coming home and learning of her stress fracture. That injury cost her six games.
When her junior year rolled around Graaskamp was determined to stay healthy.
“I was like, ‘OK, I’m not going to miss any games this year,’” she said.
Before that thought could really even settle into her head, she was done for the year, out with a torn ACL just a day before the team’s opening game.
“I was driving to the basket, I went to jump stop and it just gave out,” she said. “It didn’t pop, I ended up tearing my ligament right off my femur.
“I’d say it was pretty close to the worst pain I’d ever felt.”
It was a few days before she met with doctors to go over her MRI scan. She remembers the doctor pointing to an empty space on her knee and saying “that’s where your ACL should be.”
“I was like, ‘Oh crap,’” Graaskamp said. “At that point I knew the season was out for me and the mindset just changed for me to what am I going to do for this season now. That was the first time in 13 years that I knew I wouldn’t be playing basketball for a year.”
A torn ACL is a death sentence for a season. It’s one of the worst injuries an athlete can have and the recovery process is grueling. Despite the struggle, Graaskamp grew as a player from the injury. She spent the season watching from the sideline and learning the game from a different perspective.
“It made her a better player,” Englund said. “When someone goes through an injury, you don’t want to see that, but they come back with a better understanding of what it’s like to be on the sideline.”
It took Graaskamp a while to get back into her groove this past season, but down the stretch you could see it all come together.
The loss to UW-Oshkosh in the WIAC championship game is still fresh for the program. Graaskamp’s senior class never made it to the NCAA Tournament and to Englund, that really hurts. She spent five years with these women, watching them grow from seniors in high school to seniors in college and if not for injuries, their Blugolds careers could have been very different.
But while Graaskamp might not have the kind of hardware Englund had hoped her seniors would receive, what she does have are four years worth of memories of playing in front of her friends, family and community in the city she calls home.
“She served as a wonderful role model for kids and someone I can continue to reference,” Graaskamp’s high school coach Brandon Fanning said. “Kids still have a feel for her, a connection for her because she is still in town.”
In a few months she’ll leave Eau Claire for the first time and move to Duluth to study physical therapy at the College of St. Scholastica. And one day another Blugolds basketball player will sit down and reflect on what brought her to UW-Eau Claire, and her answer may be Anna Graaskamp.