In 2016, a young Hallee Hoeppner took her spot in the UW-Eau Claire starting lineup.
The 5-foot-10 freshman out of Minnesota averaged 6.7 points per game that year with a season-high of 17 points.
Four years later, Jessie Ruden, another Minnesota native, is following that very same path.
The 5-foot-10 Ruden set a season-high with 17 points on Wednesday, connecting on three 3s to lead Eau Claire to a 68-48 victory over UW-River Falls in Zorn Arena.
“You just kind of forget that she is a freshman,” Eau Claire coach Tonja Englund said. “To see her development, I just think it’s a lot as a freshman to start in this league, especially as a point guard.”
Ruden has been the Blugolds’ marksman from deep this season. She’s averaging 39.1% from 3-point range and it’s made her a key component of the UWEC offense.
“It’s really important to have her shooting because it takes away the double team on the inside for Hallee and Anna (Graaskamp),” Englund said.
It’s taken a weight off Hoeppner’s back and allowed her to tie Ruden for the game high with 17 points on Wednesday.
“If we knock down shots from the outside, then they have to choose whether they want to leave someone open on the outside from 3 who can knock it down or double us,” Hoeppner said. “So when we’re hitting (from 3-point range), it makes our lives easier.”
The adjustment from high school at John Marshall in Rochester, Minn., to the WIAC has been “big,” according to Ruden.
“In high school, there wouldn’t always be an offensive threat, but here, everyone that we play against is someone that can shoot, drive, pretty much everyone is a threat,” she said.
It was a similar jump for Hoeppner, who started out her Blugolds career as an outside shooter but has become one of the most well-rounded players in the conference.
“Just continually being able to build on that (freshman) year and learn as I go has been really helpful teaching me how to be more aggressive,” Hoeppner said.
For Ruden, Wednesday night was a confidence booster.
She helped spring Eau Claire on an early run that put the Blugolds up 16-2 in the first.
A 29-8 lead at the end of the first quarter allowed Englund to try some different lineups out and give some of her starters more rest.
“I want to grow my bench,” she said. “I thought Megan Servais came in as a sophomore and did a really nice job today. So when we don’t have to play Anna (Graaskamp) as many minutes, I’m definitely going to do that.”
Graaskamp finished the night with just 16 minutes, the lowest of any of the starters.
The problem for the Blugolds was the bench didn’t quite live up to its minutes.
“You put up 29 in the first quarter then in the second you drop down and score nine, that’s not OK with me,” Englund said. “If we’re going to go deeper into our bench, I expect people to come off our bench and do exactly the same. ... I think depth in the league is really important in the second round. I want to grow that, but I also don’t want to go from 29 points down to nine in the second quarter.”
Eau Claire will return to action with a tough road game against 21st-ranked UW-La Crosse on Saturday at 3 p.m.
“I feel like if we can win at La Crosse,” Englund said.
The Eagles are are 4-2 in the conference and 13-4 on the season.
UW-Eau Claire 68, UW-River Falls 48
UW-River Falls (4-12, 0-6): Haley DeSouza 5, Lori Wardynski 8, Brianna Koop 11, Cassie Heinrichs 7, Sydney Hein 6, Lindsey Wilson 3, Morgan Seitz 2, Crystal Pearson 6.
UW-Eau Clarie (10-6, 5-1): Kelsey Bakken 7, Jessie Ruden 17, Hallee Hoeppner 17, Anna Graaskamp 6, Katie Essen 2, Katelyn Morgan 7, Caryn Donahue 6, Megan Servais 4, Ellie Clayton 2.
3-point goals: River Falls 6 (DeSouza, Koop, Heinrichs, Wilson, Hein 2), Eau Claire 9 (Kelsey, Ruden 3, Hoeppner 2, Morgan, Donahue 2).
Halftime: UW-Eau Claire 38-19.