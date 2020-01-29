MENOMONIE — By the time the second overtime rolled around, it would have been fair if fans at Johnson Fieldhouse wondered if they’d ever see the second game of the War on I-94 doubleheader.
In the end, Anna Graaskamp was able to go to work after coming back from an injury to lift UW-Eau Claire women’s basketball to an 83-80 double-overtime victory against UW-Stout in a game not for the faint of heart.
“How proud of your team can you be after something like that?” UW-Eau Claire women’s basketball coach Tonja Englund said.
It was a roller coaster of emotions for both squads from the end of regulation on, with each having multiple chances to seal a victory.
“This group showed some grittiness and some leadership,” Englund said. “And that’s significant. I said to them right when we got into the second overtime, ‘This is where teams are formed.’”
Kicking off the game-winning opportunities were a pair of chances at the end of regulation. UWEC couldn’t hit a buzzer beater, but could make an equalizing basket difficult with a two second difference between the shot clock and game clock. UWEC guard Katelyn Morgan took the shot clock down to four seconds, but her bounce pass to the paint was off target and rolled out of bounds.
That gave the Blue Devils their own chance with the ball advanced and 6.4 seconds to work with out of a timeout.
Liz Oswald got off a 3-point shot from the right corner but was unable to hit as the buzzer sounded.
UW-Stout’s Katie Christopherson kept it herself and drove to the hoop for a basket toward the end of the first overtime, nailing a runner with 6.6 seconds on the clock. The Blugolds seemingly had a low-percentage chance for a buzzer beater, but Hallee Hoeppner was called for a travel off the inbound pass. Suddenly, it was the Blue Devils in control.
Stout got the ball to the red-hot Christopherson, who finished with a career-high 26 points, but her 3-point attempt came up short.
The Blugolds were without one of their top inside presences in the second OT, Katie Essen, after she fouled out. But Anna Graaskamp picked up the slack, scoring eight points in the five-minute frame.
“I love seeing that,” Hoeppner said. “That’s Graas. She’s back and that’s awesome to see.”
UWEC was up six points with 56 seconds remaining and five points with 35 seconds left, but missed free throws meant the Blugolds had to sweat two more times. The Blue Devils’ first chance down three points came with 25 seconds on the clock, but Liz Oswald’s shot missed. The Blugolds were able to save the rebound from going out of bounds off a UWEC defender, allowing Kelsey Bakken a chance to seal the game with just three seconds left.
Bakken missed both free throws, but there simply wasn’t enough time for Stout to get off a shot of any consequence. Christopherson attempted a heave from half court, but Bakken was all over her and blocked the attempt.
“I felt like we had about 10 last-second situations toward the end there,” Englund said.
While both teams struggled shooting out of the gate, UW-Eau Claire was the stronger of the two for much of the first quarter. The Blugolds scored the first six points of the game and got up by as much as eight points early. But then the UWEC offense went ice cold, failing to put up a single point in an eight-minute stretch encompassing the end of the first and a majority of the second quarter.
“We didn’t get transition points,” Englund said. “A lot of that has to do with us getting defensive stops so that we can run. Credit to Stout, they did some good things during that time.”
The Blugold rut allowed UW-Stout to mount a 14-0 run, closed by an Amber Fabeck old fashioned 3-point play with 4:26 remaining in the half. UW-Eau Claire was able to regain form in the closing minutes, but the Blue Devils ended the half on a pair of Lizzy Olsem baskets to take a 29-26 advantage into the break.
“We fought back, and that’s exciting to see from this team,” Englund said.
The squads traded baskets and then runs for much of the second half, including the final minutes. Christopherson and Fabeck, who led all scorers with 28 points, each hit from deep to put the Blue Devils up 59-53 with 2:34 remaining. Hoeppner and Bakken responded with makes from deep, forcing OT. There were fireworks from there, but the Blugolds eventually were able to just barely pull ahead.
“Honestly, it was just talking to teammates and being like, ‘We are not going to lose this game,” Graaskamp said. “We did whatever it took at the end there.”
Graaskamp finished with 19 points, while Hoeppner was close behind with 18.
With the win, the Blugolds earned a sweep of their regional rival a year after Stout pulled off the sweep.
“Especially being our senior year, we wanted to get that sweep,” Hoeppner said. “It was really good to come in here and get a good win.”
Both teams will get much-needed time off in the middle of conference play thanks to the WIAC taking a weekend off from league play. The Blugolds next play Monday, when they’ll play their final non-conference game of the season at home against UW-Superior. Stout has a whole week to rest, next playing at UW-River Falls on Wednesday.
UW-Eau Claire 83, UW-Stout 80
UW-Eau Claire: Anna Graaskamp 19, Katie Essen 15, Kelsey Bakken 14, Jessie Ruden 4, Hallee Hoeppner 18, Katelyn Morgan 6, Elli Carver 6, Ellie Clayton 1.
UW-Stout: Emily Jacques 2, Amber Fabeck 28, Lindsey Johnson 5, Shannan Watkins 10, Katie Christopherson 26, Lizzy Olsem 7, Haylee Yaeger 2.
3-pointers: UW-Eau Claire 3 (Bakken 2, Hoeppner), UW-Stout 8 (Fabeck 3, Christopherson 5).
Halftime: UW-Stout 29-26. End of regulation: Tied at 59. End of OT: Tied at 70.