It had been four years since KaSandra Springer last picked up a basketball. That was understandable, of course. She was a bit busy.
The former Altoona Rail instead spent that time starring on the University of Sioux Falls' volleyball team, developing into a player worthy of the Cougars' MVP award as a senior in 2019. An outside hitter, Springer set three school records, was named the team's best server, passer and blocker and was a part of the first USF volleyball team to earn a ranking in the Division II national poll.
"Truthfully, watching her play volleyball, there's some times you think she could have been a Division I volleyball player," Sioux Falls basketball coach Travis Traphagen said.
But when her collegiate volleyball career was coming to an end last fall, she wondered if there was still a chance to live out another dream. Springer had impressed in both volleyball and basketball while at Altoona. In fact, she was recruited to Sioux Falls for both sports, but felt playing volleyball and basketball at the same time would be difficult while also balancing a major in biology. She had to pick, and she went with her heart.
It turns out, she'll get the chance to play both after all. Springer, now a graduate student, is suiting up for a fifth year of collegiate athletics as a member of the Sioux Falls basketball team.
"I always had that feeling of wanting to play with them and continuing the sport of basketball," Springer said. "Once volleyball was over and I had that extra year to do something with it, I decided, why not?"
Her athletic transition began with a meeting last spring, right before schools around the country were disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. She sat down with Traphagen, in his 13th year helming the Sioux Falls women's basketball program, and asked to join the team in any fashion. It didn't have to be as a player. She'd be up for serving as a manager if needed.
Traphagen was very familiar with Springer's body of work. In addition to his recruiting history with her, he also spent plenty of time watching the volleyball team thanks to his friendship with the school's former volleyball coach. He knew how explosive an athlete she was, and was intrigued by the idea of that translating to his squad.
"You have a lot of those kids that always say, 'Hey, can I have a shot?'" Traphagen said. "And you can just see that they're 5-foot-3, not very athletic, and you're like, 'Yeah, you can have a shot, but more than likely (you won't make it).' ...
"But when you get a Kas, you watch her play volleyball, you just watch her jump out of the gym and have the leadership abilities that she has, I'm like, 'Absolutely, you can definitely try.'"
Less than a year later, it appears that flyer was worth taking. Traphagen said you wouldn’t guess it had been so long since Springer even recreationally played the sport.
"You never know what you're going to get with somebody who hasn't played (college) basketball," Traphagen said. "But she's adapted very nicely."
It obviously took plenty of work from Springer to make that happen, especially considering this process was heavily affected by the pandemic. She was supposed to practice with the team last spring as it worked its way through the NCAA Tournament, but USF's 26-6 season was ended before it could play its tourney opener against St. Cloud State.
Instead, much of her offseason work, split between Sioux Falls and Altoona, needed to be done on her own. And while she obviously started this process in great shape, she had some adjustments to make.
"Volleyball condition and being in shape is a complete 180 from basketball," Springer said. "Volleyball, I only have a 30-by-30-foot court to work with, so it's super quick movements, fast and agility. Basketball, I'm running up and down the court constantly."
While home, she fitted her garage for dribbling drills and found open parks to work on shooting. Building back that muscle memory was key.
"To my surprise, my free throws were still there which I was super excited about," Springer said. "But a lot of the ballhandling skills, just kind of the moves that are needed to create for myself, I had to not totally re-learn but put them back into my head as options. There was a lot of time over the summer spent in the gym just trying to work on getting that memory back."
How is all this even possible? That's thanks to an NCAA rule which allows student-athletes who complete an undergraduate degree in four years and do not redshirt to play one year as a grad student in a different sport.
"It's super awesome," Springer said. "I know it's not a typical option for most people because once their four years are done they are kind of out and about into the next world. But I am doing an accelerated nursing program, so that gave me the opportunity to be able to compete again in another sport that I love to do. My thought process was, 'The job world can wait. I'm going to be working the rest of my life, basically. Why not elongate the things I love to do more?'"
Thankfully for her, she didn't have to go far to do that. She still sees many of her former volleyball teammates walking the familiar campus, and has a new basketball family to turn to as well.
Traphagen and Springer are both unsure exactly what her role will be with the team. She got one minute of action in Sioux Falls' season-opening win against Upper Iowa on Saturday, grabbing a defensive board in her brief stint. Despite a strong adjustment period, she still has a lot to learn. It's kind of like being a freshman all over again.
Odds are, she'll be needed for a more extended period at some point though.
"We don't have tons of depth with our bigs this year," Traphagen said. "Right now we really have two post kids, and Kass is probably a little bit undersized, but because she's so strong and athletic that is going to give us another option."
Even teams with depth have been and will be tested this season amid the pandemic. The Cougars have dealt with COVID-19 cases within their program, and the virus has already led to a pair of cancellations for the team.
The virus has also resulted in a potential opportunity for Springer. The NCAA is not counting this topsy-turvy year against athletes' eligibility, meaning she could return for a second year of basketball next winter. Springer said that is a possibility, but will likely depend on her nursing and clinical schedule as she preps to begin her professional career.
For now, she'll savor her additional time as a collegiate athlete.
"The competition all ends at some point," Springer said. "If you have the opportunity and you love the sport, I would take those opportunities before your career, which will take the next 40 or 50 years."